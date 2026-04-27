NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Father Ignatius Madamere blesses the hands of Cmdr. Stacey Swindells during a...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Father Ignatius Madamere blesses the hands of Cmdr. Stacey Swindells during a “Blessing of the Hands” ceremony conducted Wednesday, May 6, 2026 aboard Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Cherry Point. Swindells serves as head of the facility’s Healthcare Business team. Led by Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Bruno and Madamere, the ceremony served as an opening to National Nurses Week aboard the clinic, which runs from Wednesday, May 6 to Tuesday May 12. see less | View Image Page