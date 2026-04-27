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    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands

    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Father Ignatius Madamere blesses the hands of Cmdr. Stacey Swindells during a...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point celebrated the dedication and spirit of nursing Wednesday May 6, 2026 with a “Blessing of the Hands” ceremony.

    Led by Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Bruno and Father Ignatius Madamere, the ceremony served as an opening to National Nurses Week aboard the clinic, which runs from Wednesday, May 6 to Tuesday May 12.

    Nurses are critical to the success of the clinic's mission of "Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight" and serve in departments across the clinic, providing patient care and subject matter expertise.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:41
    Story ID: 564499
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands
    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands
    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands
    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands
    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands
    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands
    NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands

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    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine
    nurses

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