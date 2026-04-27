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    Camp Foster hosts MLC Appreciation Day

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Story by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan (May 5, 2026) – U.S. Marines hosted a Master Labor Contractor appreciation day at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 27, 2026, to recognize the dedication and contributions of local national employees across Marine Corps Base Camp Butler.

    “We don’t always have the privilege to bring guests on base. It was a great opportunity to invite the MLCs and families on base to see the working environment,” said Hiroko Tomomura, the community relations specialist assigned to Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific.

    The event began with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band playing “Kimigayo,” the Japanese national anthem, symbolizing the partnership between the U.S. and Japan. H&S Bn MCIPAC leadership — including Col. Marc Walker, the commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Bradley Leddy, the senior enlisted leader — delivered opening remarks, welcomed guests to Camp Foster, and posed for photos.

    Throughout the event, MLCs and their families visited stations hosted by units across the installation. The Provost Marshals Office performed live demonstrations with Military Working Dogs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal displayed specialized equipment and invited guests to try on EOD gear, and MCIPAC Fire and Emergency Services provided tours of fire engines.

    “The MLCs are an essential part of our mission here,” said Col. Marc Walker. “We simply could not accomplish our goals without the expertise and hard work of our MLC workforce.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 21:28
    Story ID: 564460
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Foster hosts MLC Appreciation Day, by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCIPAC
    MLC
    Okinawa
    Japan
    USMC
    Camp Foster

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