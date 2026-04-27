Harrisburg Recruiting Battalion supports Army Reserve birthday celebration in Philadelphia

Photo By Cynthia Stephenson | Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve, stands at the podium during the Army Reserve's 118th birthday at Freedom Hall, Pennsylvania, moments before administering the oath of enlistment to 118 new Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cynthia Stephenson | Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve, stands at the podium during the Army...... read more read more

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa.— Future Soldiers from across Pennsylvania stepped into Army tradition as the U.S. Army Reserve celebrated its 118th birthday at Independence Hall.

Representing the next generation of the force, Future Soldiers from Lehigh Valley, State College, and Carlisle Recruiting Company were among those in attendance, many beginning their day before sunrise. Some departed as early as 5 a.m., traveling together to take part in an event rooted in history.

By 7 a.m., they were already in formation, learning foundational skills that will carry into their Army careers, standing at attention, aligning by height, and executing movement commands used in military ceremonies. For many, it was their first hands-on exposure to Army discipline.

“I think learning the commands and how formations work was the best part,” said Future Soldier Ian Gilbert of Carlisle Recruiting Company. “It makes me feel ahead going into basic training, already understanding something others don’t yet.”

Soldiers from across Harrisburg Recruiting Battalion worked alongside their Future Soldiers throughout the morning, coaching, correcting, and reinforcing standards.

The ceremony reinforced the Army Reserve’s role as a critical, operational force supporting missions at home and overseas. Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, emphasized the significance of service to the audience and to Future Soldiers preparing to take their oath.

“There’s only one nation that swears the oath of allegiance to its Constitution, and that is the United States of America,” Harter said. “There is no United States of America without its defenders, without its warriors and that’s who we have standing before you, the next generation of warriors.”

The event featured a performance of the National Anthem by a Chief Warrant Officer 2, a cake-cutting ceremony, where Lehigh Valley Company’s Staff Sgt. Shanea Benner assisted in preparing the cake and both reenlistment and enlistment ceremonies, bringing 118 new Future Soldiers into the ranks.

Following the ceremony, Future Soldiers from Carlisle Recruiting Company continued their experience with a visit to the Liberty Bell and a tour of the Pennsylvania State House Assembly Room, where the Declaration of Independence was signed. For many, it was their first time visiting Philadelphia, turning the day into both a professional milestone and a memorable experience with Army leaders.

Before departing the city, Carlisle Recruiting Company and their Future Soldiers walked together through historic streets and stopped at a local pizza shop, giving them time to connect, reflect, and experience the city, especially for those visiting for the first time.

Leaders emphasized that moments like these are just as important as formal training, where relationships are built, trust is established, and Future Soldiers see leadership in action.

Being part of the Army doesn’t always mean leading from the front in a ruck march or calling commands in formation. It means standing alongside your people, taking the time to teach, listen, and build relationships. It means showing Future Soldiers, though action, what it truly means to Be All You Can Be.