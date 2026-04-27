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    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Masao Yokota – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Masao Yokota – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

    Photo By Hyungbin Ju | Masao Yokota, machinist, Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu, displays the Department of...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Story by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Hometown:

    Sagamihara city, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan

    How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?

    41 years and 8 months.

    How long have you been in this position?

    39 years.

    What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?

    Automobile painting.

    Tell us about your job and what you do:

    I am a machinist responsible for manufacturing various parts for the automotive and machinery industries.

    What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Honshu?

    I manufacture various parts and specialized tools, like the ABS tone-ring installer (a specialized tool designed to press new speed sensor rings onto axles or hubs without causing damage) for the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle.

    What is the best thing about working at LRC-Honshu?

    It allows me to apply my experience to directly contribute support to U.S. Army operations.

    What do you like to do in your free time?

    I enjoy spending time with my family.

    Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?

    I like painting cars, motorcycles, furniture, toys, etc. I also enjoy putting together model cars, airplanes and motorcycles.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 19:26
    Story ID: 564351
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Masao Yokota – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Masao Yokota – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

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    403rd AFSB, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, ASC, Army Sustainment Command

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