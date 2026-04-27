Georgia DoD Concludes Joint Wildfire Suppression Operations in South Georgia

Photo By Sgt. Jordan McNeal | A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew with Charlie Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, drops water from its Bambi Bucket on an active fire during the wildfire suppression efforts in Pineland, Georgia, April 25, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan McNeal) see less | View Image Page

MARIETTA, Ga.– The Georgia Department of Defense recently supported the Georgia Forestry Commission and the U.S. Forest Service with more than 100 guardsmen dedicated to wildfire suppression operations in South Georgia from April 23-30.

Georgia Guardsmen are trained to fight and win on the battlefield and ready when needed to fight fires here at home.

The Georgia DoD provided eight helicopters, including CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks, to support wildfire suppression. One HH-60 Black Hawk was dedicated to medical evacuation support, and two D6 bulldozers were used to improve firebreaks. During the weeklong mission, guardsmen dropped more than 600,000 gallons of water on wildfires and improved over five miles of firebreaks.

The Georgia DoD has a long history of partnering with federal, state, and local agencies to ensure the safety and security of communities. With 15,000 employees, the Georgia DoD is prepared for wildfire suppression missions while simultaneously supporting operations in five of the six combatant commands.

Go to the following sites for photos and videos of the mission: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/GNGWF0426 https://www.flickr.com/photos/ganatlguard/albums/72177720333261996