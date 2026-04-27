WSMR Commander, Army Astronaut, Speaks at New Mexico Museum of Space History

Photo By Miriam Rodriguez | Col. Andrew R. Morgan, the Senior Commander of White Sands Missile Range, and a U.S. ...... read more read more Photo By Miriam Rodriguez | Col. Andrew R. Morgan, the Senior Commander of White Sands Missile Range, and a U.S. Army astronaut was the guest speaker at the New Mexico Museum of Space History’s Launch Pad Lecture, May 1 at the New Horizons Dome Theater and Planetarium in Alamogordo, New Mexico. see less | View Image Page

Col. Andrew R. Morgan, the Senior Commander of White Sands Missile Range, and a U.S. Army astronaut was the guest speaker at the New Mexico Museum of Space History’s Launch Pad Lecture, May 1 at the New Horizons Dome Theater and Planetarium in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Morgan presented "A Soldier’s Journey to Space" offering insights into his leadership career that spans military medicine, special operations, and human spaceflight.

Morgan served aboard the International Space Station from July 2019 to April 2020 on Expeditions 60, 61, and 62. During this mission, he performed seven spacewalks, a record for a single spaceflight.

The theater was filled with audience members both young and young at heart eager to hear his story. At the end of the lecture Morgan answered questions about his experience at the International Space Station.

Following the lecture Morgan signed several photos which he donated to the museum and posed for photos with attendees.

He then moved on to the main museum building, where he signed his name and a message on a commemorative wall, becoming the third astronaut to sign. He then presented Karen Kincaid Brady, Executive Director, with several items including one of his flight suits.

Morgan said he did not plan his career specifically to be an astronaut, but that he was motivated by service to his country as a military officer.

"I always knew I wanted to be a military officer, and I'm thankful that my career path led me to becoming an astronaut, but now I'm proud to be leading in the U.S. Army as the Commander of White Sands Missile Range, connecting "America's Range" to our nation's achievements in space."