National Guard members go the distance at 49th annual Lincoln Marathon

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner | Spc. Seamus Collins,Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, Nebraska Army National Guard, rucks in the 49th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon in Lincoln, Nebraska, May 3, 2026. The event included 197 National Guard participants, including 181 Nebraska National Guard members and 16 members of the All Guard Marathon Team representing 15 states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. — Before sunrise on Sunday, May 3, 2026, thousands of runners gathered on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, stretching, checking watches, and waiting for the starting signal. Among them were National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, ready to run, ruck, and support the 49th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon.

The annual event brought runners to the streets of Lincoln for the 26.2-mile marathon and 13.1-mile half-marathon, beginning near Nebraska’s historic Memorial Stadium at14th and Vine Streets. For many participants, the race represented months of training, personal discipline, and the chance to test themselves alongside runners from across the state and nation.

According to Sgt. 1st Class Michael Eaton, National Guard Competitive Events coordinator, 16 members of the All-Guard Marathon Team attended this year’s event, representing 15 states. In total, 197 National Guard members participated, including 181 members of the Nebraska National Guard.

Eaton said the Lincoln Marathon’s long relationship with the National Guard has helped make the race a meaningful event for Guard runners, ruck marchers and supporters.

“The National Guard tradition is a big part of what makes this race special,” Eaton said. “You have the crowd support, the setting, and a community that understands the Guard’s presence here.”

The Lincoln Marathon has long been tied to the National Guard’s running community, going back to the 1980s when the National Guard first conducted trials for the All-Guard team in conjunction with the annual Lincoln race. The event now serves biennially as the time trials for the All-Guard Marathon Team, bringing Guard athletes from across the country to Nebraska to compete for positions on the team.

Although 2026 is an off year for the marathon trials, Guard participation remained strong.

For Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Lundquist, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, the race was both a test of fitness and an opportunity to represent the Guard. Lundquist placed first among National Guard half-marathon participants, adding another strong finish to his reputation with the National Guard running community.

“Every year we come here, typically on odd years, it’s a qualifier for the National Guard team,” Lundquist said. “This year, it was a chance to come out here, enjoy the crowd, enjoy Lincoln, and talk to people at the expo about the Guard and the competition team.”

Lundquist, who has competed with the team since 2021, said he normally runs about six marathons a year, but adjusted his training for Lincoln’s half-marathon.

“I usually run about six marathons a year, but after Baton Rouge in January, I took some time to focus more on speed work,” Lundquist said. “Since this year was the half-marathon, I wanted to improve my half-marathon time. The half is a faster race, so I did a lot of 5[kilometer]-type workouts.”

While the race challenged competitors physically, Lundquist said seeing service members ruck marching along the route added to the event's atmosphere.

“In the first couple of miles, I was weaving in and out of Soldiers with rucks, but that was motivating at the same time,” Lundquist said. “I couldn’t imagine carrying 35 pounds for the whole half-marathon. Props to those guys.”

Eaton said the Guard’s presence at the marathon serves as a visible reminder that service members are part of the local community.

“There is a strong National Guard presence here, especially because Nebraska does not have an active-duty installation,” Eaton said. “When people see Soldiers and Airmen running, rucking, or supporting the event, they see the Guard as part of the community.”

In addition to Guard members competing in the race, Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supported the event in numerous efforts, assisting at start and finish line areas, water points, aid stations and other locations along the route.

Their presence enhanced the bond between the Nebraska National Guard and the Lincoln community while emphasizing the Guard’s dedication to physical fitness, public service and community involvement.

Eaton said the National Guard Competitive Events program also gives Soldiers and Airmen another way to challenge themselves and connect with others across the force.

“The program inspires Soldiers to reach their greatest potential,” Eaton said. “It gives them another way to challenge themselves, build community and represent the National Guard.”

For Lundquist, Lincoln also served as a tune-up for the current All-Guard team’s next competition in Fargo, North Dakota, later this month.

“Lincoln is a fast race, especially on the half-marathon side, so it’s a good measure of where your fitness is heading into the next race,” he said.

As runners crossed the finish line, the event highlighted another year of partnership, endurance, and community support, values shared by the Lincoln Marathon and the National Guard members who continue to be a part of its tradition.

The 2026 Lincoln Marathon National Guard Results:

Full Marathon – National Guard Women

Sgt. 1st Class Phoebe Begay – New Mexico Army National Guard – 3:50:35

Full Marathon – National Guard Men

Cadet Connor McDonnell - Creighton ROTC – 3:17:33 Capt. Andrew Hunt - Nebraska Army National Guard – 3:37:08 Cadet Josiah Wilkinson - Nebraska Army National Guard – 3:43:35

Half Marathon – National Guard Women

Sgt. Aaron Textor - Ohio Army National Guard – 1:30:31 Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Hintz – Minnesota Army National Guard – 1:40:32 Chief Warrant Officer 2 Courtney Wheeler – Illinois Army National Guard – 1:40

Half Marathon – National Guard Men

Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Lundquist - Pennsylvania Army National Guard – 1:14:38 Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Merrill - Florida Army National Guard - 1:18:01 Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Burns - Louisiana Army National Guard – 1:20:51

Ruck march – National Guard Women

Staff Sgt. Natalie Hernandez - Nebraska Army National Guard – 2:49:22 Sgt. Emily Augustin - Nebraska Army National Guard – 3:08:29 Maj. Jennifer Myers - Nebraska Army National Guard – 3:10:42

Ruck march -National Guard Men