From San Diego to the sea: A Sailor’s path to a Navy warship

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick O’Connor, a native of San Diego, California, serves the U.S. Navy and is assigned to USS Chosin, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser operating out of San Diego, California.

O’Connor graduated from Murrieta Valley High School in 2011.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in San Diego.

“I learned from my dad that junior Sailors are the most important part of the Navy,” O’Connor said. “Because who is going to do the majority work? The work needs to get done and without the junior Sailors, it doesn't get done. They're the backbone of the Navy.”

O’Connor joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, O’Connor serves as a Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance).

“I felt like I wasn’t going anywhere in life,” O’Connor said. “The Navy felt like an escape to a brighter future and also, my dad is a retired Navy veteran, so I figured I’d give it a shot.”

O’Connor has had many accomplishments during his military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy was getting meritoriously advanced to Petty Officer 2nd Class and getting Bluejacket Sailor of the Year in the same year,” O’Connor said. “It means all my hard work and effort was recognized.”

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. For more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” O’Connor said. “It taught me how to support my family, provide stability, and assists with medical needs. My son is autistic so being able to utilize the Navy’s resources is a huge benefit to our family.”

O’Connor is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my dad and my wife,” O’Connor said. “I’m named after my father who served for 26 years, he taught me discipline from a young age. My wife was my inspiration for joining because I want to provide for her and our family.”

“I want to continue serving in the Navy,” O’Connor said. “I don’t want to be stagnant. I want to continue growing and advancing my career to promote to Chief Petty Officer.”

Chosin plays a crucial role in projecting power and maintaining presence for naval forces. It provides advanced air defense, maritime security, and long-range strike capabilities, often acting as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Commander (IAMDC) for a carrier strike group. It supports global maritime security, counter-piracy operations, and theater security cooperation.

This ship is the first Navy warship named in commemoration of the First Marine Division’s breakout from an enemy encampment at the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. The 1950 engagement is recognized by historians as one of the most hard-fought battles of the conflict. Chosin’s crew is made up of approximately 375 officers and enlisted personnel.

Chosin is part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, a multiplatform group of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe. Chosin is currently underway in the 3rd fleet area of responsibility conducting operations to bolster strike group readiness and effectiveness.

For more news from Chosin, follow the ship at www.facebook.com/USSCHOSIN and on Instagram at @USSCHOSIN.

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NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 05.04.2026 09:35 Story ID: 564289 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From San Diego to the sea: A Sailor’s path to a Navy warship, by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.