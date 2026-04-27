The Quiet Engine of JMRC: How the Sentinel Team and Reserve Components Drive the Mission

Photo By Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff | Lt. Col. Pennie Llorente, Reserve Component Affairs Officer in Charge, and Capt. Lizette Sierra, an operations officer with team Sentinel, share their experiences at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 2, 2026. Sentinel Team is the critical linchpin connecting JMRC to the enablers it desperately needs. They are the primary orchestrators for compo 2/3 forces from the National Guard and Army Reserve, without which, the training mission would face critical shortfalls. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff.) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany — Deep in the heart of Germany, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) hosts some of the most complex and rigorous military training exercises in the world. But behind the vast maneuver areas and multinational battalions, there is a small, indispensable group making it all happen: the Sentinel Team.

Composed of just three personnel - Lt. Col. Pennie Llorente, Capt. Lizette Sierra, and Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. Freeman - this dedicated cell serves as the crucial link between the active-duty training center and the Army’s reserve components. They are the primary orchestrators of compo 2/3 forces from the National Guard and Army Reserve, proving that without these reserve forces, the training mission would face critical shortfalls. Active-duty units simply cannot fill all the operational gaps required to run a massive Combat Training Center year-round. National Guard units’ step in to fill combat-heavy Higher Command (HICOM) roles, serve as opposing force engineers, and handle crowd and riot control missions. Meanwhile, the Army Reserve supplies specialized enablers like Civil Affairs, medical teams, public affairs detachments, maintenance crews, and Troop Construction elements that physically build out the infrastructure in the training box.

At the helm of the Sentinel Team is Lt. Col. Llorente, the JMRC Reserve Component Affairs Officer in Charge (OIC). Originally from Spearfish, South Dakota, Llorente arrived in October 2025 bringing 24 years of Army Reserve experience to the table. Having served as an enlisted Chemical soldier, a Military Police officer, and currently a Civil Affairs officer, she understands the Reserve force from the ground up.

Llorente's primary mission is representing the equities of all Compo 2 and 3 elements at JMRC and identifying opportunities for them to integrate into the training environment.

For Llorente, the mission is about advocating for the "total force." She considers her top accomplishment to be providing JMRC leadership with actionable recommendations on how to expand the integration of the Guard and Reserve Soldiers. However, this strategic integration is not without its hurdles.

"My biggest challenge is convincing JMRC that compo 2 and 3 is imperative to 'win the fight'," Llorente notes.

Sentinel Team relies on meticulous, long-term planning. That horizon belongs to Capt. Sierra, the team’s operations officer. An engineer officer by trade who deployed as a company commander, Sierra brings crucial mobilization experience to JMRC. She operates in the future, typically reaching out to National Guard and Reserve units anywhere from 270 to 365 days before an exercise begins.

"We essentially are the mobilization team for JMRC," Capt. Sierra explains, noting that this level of dedicated integration is unique compared to other combat training centers like National Training Center or Joint Readiness Training Center. "Our primary purpose is to actually reach out to the units and actually prepare the units as best as possible."

Once Capt. Sierra and the team have laid the groundwork and secured the funding, the clock ticks closer to execution. That is when Staff Sgt. Freeman thrives. A Michigan native who spends his weekends breaking horses and tending to a lively farm, Freeman takes the reins of current operations, managing the immediate, fast-paced logistics of moving troops into the theater.

"My main priority is current ops, and usually it’s t-180 down," Freeman explains.

His day-to-day involves everything from barracks management and customs clearance to coordinating transportation. It is a massive undertaking to process the influx of 1,500 compo 2 and 3 enablers. When asked what would happen to JMRC without the Sentinel Team and the reserve components they bring to the fight, Staff Sgt. Freeman is blunt about the reality.

"I don't think it would function," Freeman notes.

Together, through Lt. Col. Llorente's strategic vision, Capt. Sierra's meticulous year-out planning, and Staff Sgt. Freeman's boots-on-the-ground logistical maneuvering, the Sentinel Team guarantees that the citizen-soldiers of compo 2 and 3 can seamlessly integrate into JMRC. By doing so, they ensure the training center can always live up to its overarching motto: Train to Win.