Legacy of the Ethan Allen Firing Range - Centennial Alliance

Established in 1926 as a modest training ground for Vermont’s Citizen-Soldiers, the Ethan Allen Firing Range has grown into one of the premier military training sites in the northeastern United States, marking a century of readiness, resilience and evolution with the completion of Centennial Alliance 2026 on April 24, 2026.

Named after Ethan Allen, one of the founding fathers of Vermont and the Green Mountain Boys, it shifted training from Fort Ethan Allen in modern day Colchester to Jericho, Vermont.

Originally described in 1925 as land “best to be abandoned,” the rugged terrain that would become the Ethan Allen Firing Range was transformed into a vital military asset.

Carved out of Vermont’s dense forests and uneven mountainsides, the range provided Soldiers a dedicated space to develop marksmanship and maneuver skills critical to early 20th-century warfare. Training in its earliest years centered on small-arms proficiency and basic field exercises, reflecting the foundational needs of a growing force preparing for uncertain global conditions.

As documented in historical archives from the University of Vermont, the range steadily evolved alongside the changing character of warfare. Through World War II, the Cold War era, and into the 21st century, the installation expanded its capabilities to support more complex and integrated training requirements.

Artillery ranges, maneuver corridors and specialized facilities were developed to meet the demands of combined-arms operations, while the natural landscape—marked by steep elevation changes and thick woodland—became a defining training advantage.

Today, the Ethan Allen Firing Range supports not only the Vermont National Guard, but also joint and multinational forces seeking realistic, challenging environments. It is home to the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School which further enhances its operational value, allowing units to integrate mountain warfare skills into broader mission readiness training.

The range’s centennial milestone was commemorated through Centennial Alliance 2026, a large-scale exercise that brought together engineer units from across the force to modernize and enhance the historic training grounds. Soldiers executed critical infrastructure projects, improving firing positions, expanding maneuver corridors and increasing the installation’s overall training capacity.

These upgrades ensure the range remains aligned with current U.S. Army standards while preserving its legacy as a cornerstone of Vermont military readiness. Enhancements completed during the exercise reflect a broader shift toward preparing forces for large-scale combat operations in complex and austere environments.

“Reaching 100 years is more than a milestone—it’s a testament to the generations of Soldiers who have trained here and the continued investment in readiness,” said Lt. Col. Austin Barber, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Garrison Support Command, Vermont National Guard, during the exercise. “What we build today ensures future Soldiers have the tools and environment they need to succeed.”

Centennial Alliance 2026 also underscored the importance of interoperability, bringing together diverse units to train, build and operate alongside one another. The exercise reinforced partnerships and demonstrated how the Ethan Allen Firing Range continues to serve as a hub for collaborative military training.

For Vermont Soldiers, the significance of the range extends beyond its tactical value. It stands as a symbol of continuity, linking past and present through shared purpose, service and sacrifice.

As the Vermont National Guard looks toward the future, the Ethan Allen Firing Range remains central to its mission: preparing Soldiers to respond at home and abroad.

From its origins in 1926 to the successful completion of Centennial Alliance 2026, the installation embodies a century of readiness—poised to meet the demands of the next 100 years.