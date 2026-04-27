By Cynthia Flores-Wilkin Operations Security program manager, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security
National Operations Security Awareness Month promotes a culture of vigilance, teaching individuals to recognize how small, seemingly innocent actions — such as social media posts or casual conversations — can be combined by adversaries to exploit vulnerabilities, threaten national security and jeopardize mission success.
May is now officially National Operations Security Awareness Month. TheNational Counterintelligence and Security Center officially moved the observance from January to May in 2025 to focus on safeguarding critical, unclassified information that could be exploited by adversaries to disrupt missions. Here are five key reasons why National Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month is important:
During the month of May, take time to review the OPSEC cycle — identifying critical information, analyzing threats and vulnerabilities, assessing risk and implementing countermeasures. Identify critical information and get familiar with your organization’s critical information list. Use multi-factor authentication and password etiquette to prevent unauthorized access to accounts. Remember adversaries use phishing, QR code phishing and social media to trick individuals into revealing sensitive data.
When you apply OPSEC principles in your personal life, you are helping yourself and your family protect personal information, finances and safety. Fostering a “security is everyone's business” culture reinforces that OPSEC is everyone’s responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 09:32
|Story ID:
|564083
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building a culture of vigilance: Why OPSEC awareness matters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.