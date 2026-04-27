Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area Welcomes Visitors for 2026 Season

Photo By Maj. Avery Schneider | The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, seen from above in imagery captured by UAS, in Mount Morris, NY, June 24, 2021. Located on the Genesee River next to Letchworth State Park, the dam provides flood protection to downstream communities, including the City of Rochester, as well as a place to enjoy nature and outdoor recreation in its day-use park. (U.S. Army Photo by USACE Buffalo District Survey Team) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maj. Avery Schneider | The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, seen from above in imagery captured by UAS,...... read more read more

The William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center at the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area opened to the public today for its 2026 visitor season.

Located on the Genesee River next to Letchworth State Park, the dam provides flood protection to downstream communities, including the City of Rochester, as well as a place to enjoy nature and outdoor recreation for its 74th year.

Park Ranger-led tours inside the dam are available seven days a week.

Visitors can learn about the dam, the Corps of Engineers and local plants and wildlife; access hiking, biking and running routes; enjoy picnic areas with pavilions, grills, and playgrounds.

Exciting activities planned for 2026 include trail races, school field trips, butterfly count and release, and a community art gallery.

Photos and B-Roll available https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720313193810.

“This is a must-visit for students and families, tourists, nature-lovers, history buffs, and engineers to see the amazing features of the dam and the beauty of the area that surrounds it,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District commander. “The Corps of Engineers is one of the nation’s largest federal providers of outdoor recreation, and I invite everyone out to see what Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area has to offer.”

The Mount Morris Dam is the largest concrete dry-bed dam east of the Mississippi River, standing 250 feet tall and spanning 1,028 feet, with the ability to store nearly 302,000 acre-feet of water in the reservoir behind it. Marking 74 years in service this year, the dam is an active project maintained and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District and has provided an estimated $4.6 billion in flood damage protection to the community.

Visitors can join USACE Ranger-led walking tours to see the dam’s inner workings and enjoy unique perspectives. Outside the dam, they can enjoy the recreation area, with captivating views of the Letchworth Gorge – known as the “Grand Canyon of the East.”

“Our tours offer a rare opportunity to go inside a working flood risk management project, and one with such historic significance,” said Steve Winslow, Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area manager. “It’s an immersive experience.”

![]()The visitor center is located at https://maps.app.goo.gl/pvfKAtKQTA1zMtuG7 and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Check www.recreation.gov for an up-to-date guided tour schedule and to reserve tickets.

All activities at the dam and recreation area are free, although a non-refundable service fee of $1 per ticket is charged by Recreation.gov for online reservations. Visitors can sign up for walking tours in-person at the visitor center, but availability is not guaranteed. Online reservations are recommended and can be made up to seven days in advance.

The recreation area includes the William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center, where visitors can learn about the dam, the Army Corps of Engineers, and local plants and wildlife; access hiking, biking, or running routes on the Finger Lakes Trail; and picnic areas with pavilions, grills, and playgrounds.

For new and experienced birders, the recreation area and surrounding Letchworth State Park is one of the National Audubon Society’s more than 2,800 Important Bird Areas worldwide. Iconic birds such as the Peregrine Falcon and Bald Eagle can often be seen flying overhead.

Call (585) 659-4790 for more information or visit the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area page on Recreation.gov.

Photos, B-roll and Promotional Video available at: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjB5Xem

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo/.

For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th.