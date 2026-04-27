Fit to Fight: 67 APS carries teammate, extends seven-year winning streak at Port Dawg Challenge

Photo By Lt. Col. Casey Staheli | Members of the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, 419th Fighter Wing, run as a team during the Fit to Fight event at the Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. The event tests participants’ physical endurance, strength and teamwork through a series of high-intensity activities, including distance runs, sprints and equipment carries designed to simulate the demands of expeditionary air transportation operations. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lt. Col. Casey Staheli | Members of the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, 419th Fighter Wing, run as a team during the...... read more read more

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DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. – Under an unforgiving Georgia sun, with temperatures pushing the mid-80s and humidity thick in the air, Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing’s 67th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) surged forward, driven not just by competition, but by a seven-year legacy they refused to let slip.

By the end of the day, they hadn’t.

The 67 APS secured its seventh consecutive Fit to Fight victory April 15 at the Air Force Reserve Command’s Port Dawg Challenge, finishing more than two and a half minutes ahead of the next closest team and remaining undefeated in the event since its inception.

But the victory was defined less by the time gap, and more by how they crossed the line.

The Fit to Fight event, one of 12 challenges designed to test Aerial Porters’ readiness, pushes teams through a gauntlet of sprints, heavy carries, pushups and burpees before culminating in a steep, roughly 200-foot uphill climb. Built to simulate the physical and mental demands of deployed operations, the event forces Airmen to perform under stress, fatigue and pressure – conditions they may face downrange.

From the start, the 67 APS set a relentless pace.

Shoes pounded against pavement. Airmen moved in unison through each station, lifting and hauling under load, their breathing growing heavier with every transition. Muscles strained. Sweat soaked through uniforms. Still, they pressed forward.

At the base of the final hill, they took on one last challenge, carrying a large PVC pipe sloshing with water and filled with golf balls, awkward and unbalanced, forcing the team to synchronize every step as they began the climb.

The hill loomed ahead.

With each upward stride, the weight shifted unpredictably in their hands. Fingers tightened around the pipe, adjusting grips as it rolled and pulled against them. Their breathing turned ragged to short, gasping bursts as the incline steepened beneath their feet.

At the top, a crowd gathered.

Shouts echoed down the hill. “Don’t stop!”

“Finish it!”

“Let’s go!”

The noise grew louder with every step.

Halfway up the climb, the moment changed.

Technical Sgt. Richard Shafer, already pushing beyond his physical limits, began to stumble. His stride broke. His legs, drained from the effort, gave out beneath him.

For a split second, the team saw it happen.

“In that final stretch, my thoughts were simple, I wasn’t going to let my team down, and giving up wasn’t an option,” Shafer said.

He tried to keep moving, but his body had nothing left.

There was no hesitation.

“In the United States military, we’re taught to never leave a man behind,” said Senior Airman Colton Esplin. “So, we did what we had to do to complete the mission.”

Esplin stepped in and lifted Shafer onto his shoulders. Around them, teammates tightened their formation, shifting their grips on the unstable pipe, redistributing the weight without breaking stride.

Then they moved.

Together, they moved up the remainder of the hill, carrying both the load and their teammate.

The crowd erupted.

Spectators surged forward, clapping, shouting, urging them upward as the team crested the hill and pushed across the finish line – every member accounted for.

In an instant, the moment became shared.

Airmen rushed in to steady Shafer, who had pushed himself to exhaustion. Others reached out to slap hands and embrace the teammates who had carried him. Cheers, laughter and heavy breathing mixed in the humid air.

The finish wasn’t polished. It was something more.

“That moment meant everything to me,” Shafer said. “After I gave everything I had, my team was there to pick me up and literally carry me to the finish line.”

For Master Sgt. Logan Terry, the team’s lead, the moment captured exactly what the event is meant to represent.

“You can’t do it without relying on your teammate,” he said. “This is not a one-man job. This is entirely a team effort.”

Fit to Fight goes beyond physical fitness. It tests endurance, mental toughness and the ability to operate as a cohesive unit under pressure, core attributes for Aerial Porters supporting global mobility operations.

“That experience is a direct reflection of how Aerial Porters operate,” Shafer said. “When one person reaches their limit, the team steps up and carries the load, literally or figuratively.”

The Port Dawg Challenge, held at the Transportation Proficiency Center at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, brings together Air Force Reserve aerial port teams from across the force to sharpen those exact skills. Over three days, competitors execute cargo operations, equipment handling and contingency scenarios designed to enhance readiness and reinforce mission capability.

For the 67 APS, the lesson was clear long before the final whistle.

Mission success is non-negotiable. And no one gets left behind.

Seven years. Seven wins. Still undefeated.

And on a humid Georgia afternoon, hauling an unbalanced load, lifting a teammate, and climbing together, they didn’t just prove they could finish. They proved how they fight.