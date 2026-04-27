Fort Campbell Soldier convicted for the sexual abuse of a child, sentenced to prison

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A Solider was convicted by a military judge for the sexual abuse of a child at the conclusion of his court-martial April 17 at the Fort Campbell Courtroom.



Spc. Isaac N. Billings, 25, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was sentenced to six years in prison, reduction in rank to E-1, and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



In December 2024, a Billings family friend who lives in Clarksville, Tenn., was babysitting the victim, a Billings family member under the age of 6. While giving the child a bath, the victim told the friend that Billings had touched her private areas.



Alarmed, the friend reported what the child told her to the Clarksville Police Department. Upon learning that the accused was a Soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, the case was transferred to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



When interviewed by Army CID agents, Billings admitted to having sexual fantasies about the victim.



During the trial two victims testified. The minor family member and an adult female relative of Billings who testified that when she was 6 years old, he sexually assaulted her.



“Those who prey on and sexually exploit children will be identified, prosecuted, and removed from the community. The Office of Special Trial Counsel will continue to pursue justice aggressively and without exception,” said Capt. Elizabeth Paillere, prosecutor, Third Circuit, Army OSTC.



“The importance of community vigilance, and the coordination between our law enforcement partners at the Clarksville Police Department cannot be understated,” said Special Agent in Charge John McCabe, Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office. “Because a concerned citizen took immediate action to report this to the Clarksville PD, our agents were able to conduct a comprehensive investigation and provide the evidence necessary to achieve this conviction.”



Billings will serve his prison sentence at the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by the Clarksville Police Department and Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office. It was prosecuted by Paillere, Capt. Christopher Hilton, U.S. Army Reserve, Army OSTC, and Capt. Jessica Hagan, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2026 Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:18 Story ID: 564040 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell Soldier convicted for the sexual abuse of a child, sentenced to prison, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.