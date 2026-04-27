Zero Risk, Total Readiness: 192nd Wing tackles new fitness standards

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson | A graphic highlights the updated U.S. Air Force physical fitness assessment guidelines for the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard. The update introduces a "risk-free" baseline testing window from March 1 to June 30, 2026, allowing Airmen to gauge their readiness against new standards—including a 20-meter HAMR, hand-release push-ups and waist-to-height ratio measurements—before official testing begins July 1. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, Va. --In an effort to promote overall health, wellness and readiness, the U.S. Air Force announced significant updates to its physical fitness assessment program. These changes affect Virginia Air National Guard members by introducing new dates for official testing, updating certain fitness components and establishing a risk-free baseline testing window for all service members.

To help VaANG personnel adapt to the updated fitness requirements, official testing dates have been modified based on the members' status. Each member may refer to a testing matrix that shows their updated testing date, depending on whether they are an Active Guard Reserve member or a drill status guardsman. Additionally, the baseline testing window opened on March 1, 2026, and will continue through June 30. This window allows members to test their readiness against the new standards without the stress of official scoring.

Master Sgt. Megan Wulf, 192nd Force Support Squadron base services manager, stated that VaANG members are encouraged to take advantage of this temporary baseline window. She emphasized that tests taken during this period are unlimited and risk-free, meaning a failing score will not have a negative impact. However, if a DSG member passes and accepts the score, they will not be due for another year.

"This is a great way for members to see where they are in each component," said Wulf. “Practicing the new standards will let members know if they need to improve their cardio performance, gauge their waist measurements, and see what points they can expect to earn across the board so that they may pinpoint areas for improvement.”

Baseline testing is available every regularly scheduled drill weekend with the 192nd FSS, while the 633rd Air Base Wing will conduct tests during the week. Members may schedule these practice tests by contacting their designated unit fitness program managers.

Furthermore, once the baseline window closes at the end of June, traditional diagnostic tests will still be available, but members may take them only in the month prior to their official testing due date.

To help Airmen prepare for the updated components, the USAF provided several resources, including the Warfighter's Fitness Playbook, which outlines ways to prepare and condition for the test. Additionally, a pregnancy and postpartum playbook is available to support members staying fit during pregnancy and safely returning to readiness afterward.

“The 192nd FSS also plans to partner with the 633rd ABW to start reconditioning classes for anyone struggling or looking to improve their fitness levels,” said Wulf. “The goal is to have these classes available during RSD weekends in the future.”

Airmen may refer to AFMAN 36-2905 for official fitness regulations. VaANG members are also advised to actively monitor MyFSS and the 192nd Wing app for any breaking updates or schedule changes.

Overall, the recent updates to the PFA are meant to be a positive shift, ensuring that Airmen are physically prepared and ready to answer the call at a moment's notice.