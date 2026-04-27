Fort Leonard Wood area honors next generation of warfighters

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Recognizing their future service across five branches of the U.S. military, students from six Missouri high schools were honored during an April 30, 2026, Salute to Service ceremony.

“It is such a joy to join with you today to honor the men and women here who have decided to serve their country,” said Lt. Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, while providing remarks as guest speaker. “Now that you have begun your military journey, you have a world of possibilities.”

The event recognized more than 30 high school seniors, who are joining a branch of the military, who are attending a college Reserve Officers' Training Corps program, or who have received an appointment to a military academy.

The Waynesville R-VI School District hosted the event in the high school’s auditorium.

“Based on what I have seen tonight and throughout my time in U.S. Army Recruiting Command, this nation is in great hands,” Davis said. “It is an honor to be here in the heart of Missouri, surrounded by families, educators and community members who care deeply about our nation’s future.”

One of the honorees, Waynesville High School senior and JROTC member, Aubrey Ellison, said he has wanted to be a Soldier since he was 3 years old.

His father, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Ellison, operations noncommissioned officer in charge with the U.S. Army Military Police School Directorate of Instruction, said Aubrey was focused on the Soldier’s craft and mission visualization long before he was eligible to enlist.

“He was always playing Army. It was nonstop,” Sgt. 1st Class Mark Ellison said. “Tonight is bittersweet. I am so proud of him. He graduates in 12 days.”

While Ellison is proud to see his son join the Army's ranks, he is even more excited about the impact Aubrey will make as a Soldier.

He said the future Soldier is a “solid, well-rounded” young man and “a great influence on his JROTC peers.”

“As long as he maintains that standard and brings it to the Army, he will excel and be a valuable addition to our organization,” Sgt. 1st Class Mark Ellison said.

In a couple months, Aubrey Ellison is set to ship to basic training to become a[15U CH-47 Helicopter Repairer Aircrew Member](https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/aviation/repairing-aircraft/15u-ch47-helicopter-repairer), a critical aircrew specialty he is excited to pursue.

“I work in the diesel program at the Waynesville Career Center. This is my wheelhouse,” Aubrey Ellison said. “I am excited for the opportunities the Army has for me, like schools. I plan to apply for Ranger School and Air Assault School.”

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, congratulated students joining the U.S. Army (including the Army Reserve), Army ROTC, those with appointments to the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as they crossed the stage; Brig. Gen. Gordon Meyer, Missouri National Guard chief of staff-air, congratulated students joining the National Guard; Marine Col. Robyn Mestemacher, Marine Corps Detachment Fort Leonard Wood commander, congratulated students joining the Marine Corps; Navy Lt. Jasen Nickman, Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Fort Leonard Wood officer in charge, congratulated students joining the Navy, Coast Guard and those with appointments to the Naval Academy; and Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin McKinley, 368th Training Squadron commander, congratulated students joining the Air Force, Space Force and Air Force Academy.

“I love to see the joint team here tonight supporting these students. As the U.S. Armed Forces we fight as a joint force. I want to say thank you for being here tonight. Your encouragement means the world to these young superstars as they take their first steps on this incredible journey,” Davis said.

More photos may be found in this [Fort Leonard Wood’s Flickr album](https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCStgq).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2026 Date Posted: 04.30.2026 13:12 Story ID: 564006 Location: MISSOURI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood area honors next generation of warfighters, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.