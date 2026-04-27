OPMED team brings expertise, partner-building focus to SOMA in Raleigh, NC to highlight DHA’s combat support role

Photo By T. T. Parish | Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office gather for a photo during the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) annual conference, Raleigh, North Carolina, April 29, 2026. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page

Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office wrapped up a week of showcasing their military medical development and acquisition programs during the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) annual conference, Raleigh, North Carolina, April 30, 2026.

During the event, OPMED experts engaged with military medical providers and potential industry partners to raise awareness of how OPMED supports the DHA’s primary role as a combat support agency and highlight the organization’s development programs, according to U.S. Army Maj. Leighona Powell, OPMED’s executive officer.

“There have been many dynamic and positive changes during the last few years across the military medical development space,” said Powell. “It is an all-hands effort within OPMED as we continue to execute our mission of supporting frontline medical providers and medical units across DoW’s combatant commands and special forces. “The SOMA conference gives our product and program managers unparalleled access to the special operations community to engage with the military leaders and potential industry partners who are so vital to our mission,” she added.

SOMA’s annual conference brings together experts in prehospital, tactical, wilderness, austere, disaster, and deployed military medicine, according to the organization’s website. The conference was an opportunity for medical providers and experts from across the Department of War, medical development industry, and academia to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase capabilities and information about development programs designed to preserve and protect America’s warfighters.

During the event, OPMED leaders and product managers met with attendees to build awareness of OPMED’s mission while highlighting several key products in OPMED’s portfolio, including vital blood products and prototype traumatic brain injury assessment devices.

OPMED is on the leading edge of DHA and DoW military development and acquisition strategies, and SOMA helped reinforce OPMED’s operational posture to be engaged, responsive, and flexible to meet the needs of the Joint Services, frontline medical units, and warfighters, according to Powell.

"At OPMED, we see ourselves as a direct extension of the DHA's combat support mission,” said Powell. “Our bottom line is keeping the human weapon system healthy and lethal by ensuring they have the right medical tech on the front lines. "The DHA director speaks about moving with urgency and that is exactly our mindset,” she continued. “We use an adaptable approach to cut through the red tape to deliver medical solutions to the Joint Force without the usual delays."

About the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office

The OPMED PMO, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. For more information, visit https://dha.mil/opmed.