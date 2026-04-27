DPW preps for heating to cooling season transition

Courtesy Photo | The process to turn off heating and prepare cooling systems for summer takes about four weeks and is completed based on facility type. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The process to turn off heating and prepare cooling systems for summer takes about...... read more read more

By Susan C. Galentine, Directorate of Public Works

The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) operations and maintenance contractor will transition building systems from heating to cooling during the month of May, which includes turning off heating and preparing buildings for cooling.

The process to turn off heating and prepare cooling systems for summer takes about four weeks and is completed based on facility type. Often during this time of year, Colorado temperatures fluctuate greatly.

Regardless of how well DPW plans, weather on a particular day may make the indoor air less than comfortable during the transition period. The DPW staff appreciates customer patience as the seasonal transition takes place.

The following is a tentative schedule for shutting down and isolating heating systems to prepare for the upcoming cooling season (subject to change due to weather conditions):

Early to mid-May: All child care facilities, Soldier barracks, community service facilities, dining facilities and post and division headquarters buildings.

Middle to end of May: All remaining buildings, facilities and industrial areas.

During cooling season, the temperatures are set for comfort cooling. Areas with thermostat-controlled air conditioning will not be cooled to a temperature lower than 74 degrees. DPW will maintain appropriate cooling temperatures for those facility systems controlled by the centralized Energy Management Control System.

Building occupants can submit service orders for maintenance and repair, including cooling issues (once the heating to cooling to transition season is complete), through the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) website at https://maintenance.army.mil/arma. Note: ArMA is not for use by Fort Carson Family Homes residents, who have a separate service order process.

Customers must call Priority 1/emergency service orders to the DPW operations and maintenance contractor service order desk, which is staffed 24/7, at719-526-5345.

For more information about the heating to cooling season transition, call 719-726-8973 or email mailto:jason.r.giberson.civ@army.mil.