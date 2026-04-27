Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee: 12th LAAB Executes First FIM-92 Stinger Live-Fire

Photo By Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Antonio Alcantar, a low altitude air defense gunner with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, employs the FIM-92 Stinger during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Daecheon Firing Range, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. U.S. Marines conducted a FIM-92 Stinger live-fire event to enhance their ability to detect, track, and engage enemy aircraft while strengthening integrated air defense capabilities. Alcantar is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay) see less | View Image Page

DAECHEON FIRING RANGE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, executed their first FIM-92 Stinger live-fire range during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Daecheon Firing Range, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2026.

The 12th LAAB participated in a FIM-92 Stinger live-fire event that enhanced their ability to detect, track, and engage enemy aircraft while strengthening integrated air defense capabilities. This marked another milestone in the unit capabilities and stance in the Indo-Pacific region.

The firing day started with less-than-optimal conditions; cold, rainy, and unclear skies. Unsure whether the Marines would be able to fire, they prepared the gear and set up the FIM-92 Stinger in hopes for an opportunity to fire the missiles.

As the sky began to clear up, the buzzing of drones filled the air alerting the low altitude air defense gunners to prepare and inspect the FIM-92 Stinger. Grabbing the missile and throwing it over their shoulder, they positioned themselves in the firing area waiting to engage the target. At that moment, the assistant gunner detects and tracks the drone.

“I held the tracking and waited for the drone, while engaging my steps,” said Lance Cpl. Joseph Coller, a low altitude air defense gunner with 12th LAAB. “By the time it had gotten to my left and right lateral limits, I fired the missile.”

However, the process did not go as smoothly as 12th LAAB had hoped. During planning and execution, many challenges arose that affected their ability to fire on the range. 12th LAAB was assisted in their efforts by 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, and 6-52 Air Defense Artillery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

After encountering unforeseen issues, Marines quickly coordinated support across units to secure the resources needed for mission success, highlighting the power of joint force cooperation and interoperability.

“Because we did encounter some issues, a little bit of heavy lifting had to be coordinated with the army as well as with the supporting units out here in order to get the resources for it,” said Gunnery Sgt. Chris Andrews, a low altitude air defense gunner with 12th LAAB.

This wasn’t just a learning experience for the Marines, it was an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities as low altitude air defense gunners. Expanding their proficiency with their weapon systems, as well as learning to work alongside their supporting units and foreign military such as the Republic of Korea Marines Corps, marks history for 12th LAAB.

“It felt amazing,” mentioned Cpl. Jesus Maldonado, a low altitude air defense gunner with 12th LAAB, “it’s the best feeling I could ever have.”

For all the Marines at the FIM-92 Stinger live-fire, it was an opportunity to be part of a historic moment and witness firsthand how quickly the Marines adapted and overcame every obstacle placed before them. Their professionalism, resilience, and ability to execute under pressure reflected the strength and readiness of the force. Events like this demonstrate that Marines remain prepared to respond, innovate, and succeed in any environment.