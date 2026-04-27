Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 29, 2026) --The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center...... read more read more Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 29, 2026) --The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly announces that it has been awarded the prestigious Navy Surgeon General’s 2025 “Blue H” Health Promotion and Wellness Award, achieving the esteemed Gold Star level. This remarkable recognition, a first for ATAMMC, underscores the medical center's commitment to excellence in promoting health, readiness, and wellness for all service members and staff. see less | View Image Page

A. T. Augusta Military Medical Center Awarded 2025 Navy Surgeon General’s Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 29, 2026) --The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly announces that it has been awarded the prestigious Navy Surgeon General’s 2025 “Blue H” Health Promotion and Wellness Award, achieving the esteemed Gold Star level. This remarkable recognition, a first for ATAMMC, underscores the medical center's commitment to excellence in promoting health, readiness, and wellness for all service members and staff.



The Blue H Award, managed by the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, emphasizes the importance of primary prevention activities within Navy and Marine Corps workplaces, communities, and medical treatment facilities. The award criteria encompass a wide range of health topics, including alcohol abuse prevention, injury and violence-free living, nutrition, physical activity, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco cessation, and weight management.



This year, the Navy and Marine Corps recognized 443 organizations for their outstanding contributions to health promotion and wellness. ATAMMC's achievement is particularly significant as it occurs in the final year of the Blue H Award program. This accomplishment is a testament to the monumental effort of the Public Health Department, which worked tirelessly to compile and submit the application packet in just two days.



“The Blue H award is a huge honor for us,” said Army Capt. Kerrykay Fraserduncan, Public Health Nurse at ATAMMC. “Honestly, it’s just wonderful to have our work recognized, but even better to know that we are truly improving the health and wellness of our population. I feel so grateful to work with such a dedicated team.”



The journey to this recognition reflects ATAMMC's unwavering commitment to continual improvement and the well-being of our beneficiaries. While the Public Health team was instrumental in spearheading this initiative, this success story is a collective victory, made possible by the dedicated support from hospital leadership and the hard work of the entire staff.



The Blue H Award program encourages a cohesive approach to health promotion, focusing on workplace primary prevention policies, clinical primary prevention processes, and community health promotion collaborations. By earning the Gold Star, ATAMMC has solidified its reputation as a leader in promoting resilience, readiness, and wellness within the military community.



As they celebrate this achievement, ATAMMC remains steadfast in its mission to enhance the health and wellness of those it serves, and looks forward to continuing our efforts and contributing to the overall well-being of our service members and their families.



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The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center is a 120-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot joint military medical facility that serves a regional population of 250,000 personnel, with 90,000 enrollees receiving inpatient and specialty care services, supported by 55 specialty clinics, an Inpatient Addictions Program, the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, and two satellite ambulatory care centers in Dumfries and Fairfax, Va.