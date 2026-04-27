Quinn Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Photo By Marc Lindsay | Seaman Zachary Quinn graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 30, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Marc Lindsay | Seaman Zachary Quinn graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC)...... read more read more

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Zachary Quinn graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 30, 2026.

Quinn, 22, of Cranston, Rhode Island, said the recognition reflects the standard he set for himself from the first days of training.

“My goal coming into boot camp was to be one of the top six recruits in my training group,” Quinn said. “Winning this award means everything to me because it shows the hard work, dedication and grit I put in every day. There were times I had to lean on something bigger than myself and trust the people who believed in me.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork throughout training. As part of the recognition, recipients receive a flag letter of commendation.

For Quinn, the decision to enlist came from wanting more than what his life looked like at the time.

“I came from a background where not much was expected,” he said. “Even after finishing school, I didn’t feel like I had a clear path forward. The Navy gave me an opportunity to prove something to myself and create a brighter future.”

Quinn graduated from Cranston High School West before earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida, where he served as vice president of member development for the Interfraternity Council and as a student government senator.

Before enlisting, he worked full time in professional staffing sales while also bartending.

That experience, he said, helped shape his work ethic heading into training.

“You learn quickly how to stay disciplined and manage your time,” Quinn said. “That carried into boot camp, where you have to stay focused and consistent every day.”

Quinn credited his Recruit Division Commanders—Chief Culinary Specialist Daniel Schneider, Chief Master-at-Arms Timothy Wilson and Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Elijah Ojerio—with setting the tone early in training.

“Chief Schneider pushed me to step into leadership roles and take on more responsibility,” Quinn said. “That made a difference in how I approached everything we were doing.”

He also pointed to the influence of his shipmates in Division 184, who held him accountable to the standard he set for himself.

“When you talk the talk, you have to walk the walk,” Quinn said. “I’m a perfectionist, and if I fell short, they made sure I knew it. That accountability kept me sharp and focused on my goal from the beginning.”

Quinn said the most difficult part of training was stepping away from the comfort of his previous life and embracing change.

“Leaving what you’re used to is always difficult,” he said. “But I had to remind myself that every step I took was moving me forward. Once I understood that, it became easier to stay focused and keep pushing.”

That perspective, he said, was shaped by challenges he faced before joining the Navy.

“I faced a lot growing up, and there were times I could have quit,” Quinn said. “But I kept moving forward. Boot camp is a mental challenge, and those experiences helped prepare me for it.”

Following graduation, Quinn will attend Fire Controlman “A” school in Great Lakes, Illinois, for technical training in weapons systems, radar and fire control systems.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.