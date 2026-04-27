AMC is dedicated to protecting information, people, and readiness during OPSEC Awareness Month

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — As Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month begins, Army Materiel Command Protection Division emphasizes the importance of individuals staying vigilant in the daily behaviors that help safeguard their own security as well as the security of AMC.
Effective security begins with protecting your CALI, which represents the core components of your mission and personal identity. This includes Capabilities, the specific skills and resources that provide an advantage; Activities, the operations currently being undertaken; Limitations, the vulnerabilities an adversary could exploit; and Intentions, your future plans and strategic goals. Safeguarding these four pillars significantly reduces organizational risk.
AMC utilizes a disciplined five-step process to maintain security integrity.
AMC’s risk management division said when someone you love serves, you serve too—not by wearing a uniform, but by protecting the information that keeps them safe. Adversaries rarely begin by attacking secure systems, they often look for easily accessible details shared online or in casual conversations. Family awareness remains one of the strongest layers of protection service members have.
Operations Security is much like locking your doors at night. The military locks down missions, just as individuals secure their homes and personal data. The scale differs, but the principle is the same.
Here are some simple ways to practice good OPSEC at work and at home:
“OPSEC is a full-time mindset and personal discipline crucial for our collective security, ensuring materiel readiness is never compromised," said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command commanding general.
Awareness requires action. Report any suspicious activity to your local OPSEC officer or security manager immediately.
Resources:
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 12:17
|Story ID:
|563904
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC is dedicated to protecting information, people, and readiness during OPSEC Awareness Month, by Rebecca Teutsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.