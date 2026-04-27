AMC is dedicated to protecting information, people, and readiness during OPSEC Awareness Month

Courtesy Photo | Awareness about operations security, or OPSEC, for Department of Defense employees, military members, and others is critical to mission success. During August and Antiterrorism Awareness Month, DOD personnel are reminded to remember OPSEC. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Awareness about operations security, or OPSEC, for Department of Defense employees,...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — As Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month begins, Army Materiel Command Protection Division emphasizes the importance of individuals staying vigilant in the daily behaviors that help safeguard their own security as well as the security of AMC.

Effective security begins with protecting your CALI, which represents the core components of your mission and personal identity. This includes Capabilities, the specific skills and resources that provide an advantage; Activities, the operations currently being undertaken; Limitations, the vulnerabilities an adversary could exploit; and Intentions, your future plans and strategic goals. Safeguarding these four pillars significantly reduces organizational risk.

AMC utilizes a disciplined five-step process to maintain security integrity.

Identify Critical Information: Knowing what information needs protection. Analyze Threats: Understanding who might be trying to get that information. Analyze Vulnerabilities: Recognizing how that information could be exposed. Assessing Risks: Evaluating the potential damage if the information is compromised. Apply Countermeasures: Taking steps to protect information.

AMC’s risk management division said when someone you love serves, you serve too—not by wearing a uniform, but by protecting the information that keeps them safe. Adversaries rarely begin by attacking secure systems, they often look for easily accessible details shared online or in casual conversations. Family awareness remains one of the strongest layers of protection service members have.

Operations Security is much like locking your doors at night. The military locks down missions, just as individuals secure their homes and personal data. The scale differs, but the principle is the same.

Here are some simple ways to practice good OPSEC at work and at home:

Password hygiene: Use unique, complex passwords and a password manager.

Digital cloaking: Use a VPN on public Wi-Fi, enable two-factor authentication on all accounts and use browser privacy tools.

Behavioral changes: Avoid posting real-time locations or sensitive work/personal information on social media.

Device security: Lock devices when idle, use webcam covers and install updates immediately.

Data minimization: Delete or do not create unnecessary accounts and data trails.

“OPSEC is a full-time mindset and personal discipline crucial for our collective security, ensuring materiel readiness is never compromised," said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command commanding general.

Awareness requires action. Report any suspicious activity to your local OPSEC officer or security manager immediately.

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