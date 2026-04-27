Freedom Flag 26-1 strengthens combined readiness across the Korean Peninsula

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware | A U.S. Airman assigned to the 31st Air Expeditionary Wing and a Republic of Korea airman extend a fuel hose during a refueling operation as part of exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, Gwangju Air Base, ROK, April 22, 2026. FF 26-1 provided occasion to plan, execute and debrief side-by-side with ROK counterparts in highly challenging scenarios. This training enhanced confidence, capabilities and cohesion between Allies and gave all participants hands-on experience of how they would operate together in a real-world crisis if called upon to defend the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware | A U.S. Airman assigned to the 31st Air Expeditionary Wing and a Republic of Korea...... read more read more

GWANGJU AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. and Republic of Korea forces concluded Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13-24, 2026, reinforcing combined readiness and enhancing the ability to generate and sustain combat airpower across the Korean peninsula.

“The purpose of a flag exercise is to bring forces together to operate in a complex threat environment,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Lewis, Seventh Air Force director of operations, plans and integration. “Freedom Flag 26-1 builds on that by bringing U.S. and Republic of Korea forces together to plan and execute as one team.”

The exercise brought together the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and ROK air force personnel to execute high-tempo operations in a simulated contested environment. Participating units executed flying operations, logistic support, and mission planning scenarios designed to replicate real-world conditions. Aircrews flew multiple sorties while maintenance, logistics, and support personnel worked around the clock to sustain operations.

“It doesn’t matter the color of your uniform,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Dvorak, 31st Air Expeditionary Wing and U.S. deployed forces commander, during the exercise. “What we demonstrated here is a combined capability that brings together support, maintenance, medical, and combat forces to generate airpower anywhere in the world when called upon.”

The exercise also emphasized adaptability and real-world readiness by introducing unplanned challenges and operating from a contingency location, requiring forces to respond dynamically while maintaining mission effectiveness. These conditions allowed units to strengthen their ability to operate in uncertain environments.

“When you train together, you build trust and familiarity,” Lewis said. “That allows us to operate more effectively together as the complexity of the mission increases.”

Freedom Flag 26-1 demonstrated the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance and the ability of combined forces to deter aggression through credible, integrated combat power. By operating together in realistic scenarios, both nations enhanced their ability to respond to evolving threats and maintain stability in the region.