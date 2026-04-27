U.S. and ROK forces deepen alliance with joint medical training agreement and drone integration

Courtesy Photo | Leaders of the 65th Medical Brigade and Republic of Korea Army NCO Academy pose for a photo at the academy in Iksan, South Korea, April 27, 2026. The Republic of Korea Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the U.S. Army’s 65th Medical Brigade formalized a bilateral partnership through the signing of a memorandum of agreement aimed at strengthening combat casualty care and preserving combat power across the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Jae Min Baek) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Leaders of the 65th Medical Brigade and Republic of Korea Army NCO Academy pose for a...... read more read more

By Maj. Chad Norman

The Republic of Korea Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the U.S. Army’s 65th Medical Brigade formalized a bilateral partnership April 27 through the signing of a memorandum of agreement aimed at strengthening combat casualty care and preserving combat power across the alliance.

The agreement establishes a recurring training exchange focused on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), professional instructor development, and joint medical training designed to improve interoperability in wartime conditions.

Under the partnership, 65th Medical Brigade subject matter experts will integrate with the ROK Army NCO Academy in Iksan, South Korea, to support TCCC instructor courses, sharing operational experience and contributing to curriculum development and evaluation standards. The exchange is expected to enhance the realism and effectiveness of casualty care training for ROK instructors and Soldiers.

“This agreement allows us to train the way we fight—together,” said Col. Edward Arroyo, commander of the 65th Medical Brigade. “By aligning our medical training and sharing real-world experience, we are increasing survivability on the battlefield and strengthening the alliance.”

The agreement also includes semiannual joint medical training events. The first iteration will be conducted at the ROK Army NCO Academy, with follow-on training hosted by the 65th Medical Brigade later in the year. These events will focus on casualty evacuation procedures, battlefield trauma management, and integrated medical operations.

In addition to medical training, the ROK Army will provide instruction to U.S. personnel on tactical drone employment, including first-person view drone operations. The exchange reflects a broader effort to incorporate emerging battlefield technologies into combined training.

ROK Army leaders emphasized the value of incorporating U.S. operational experience into their training programs.

“Working with U.S. forces who have extensive real-world experience will directly contribute to the development of our training programs,” said a representative from the ROK Army NCO Academy. “Through this agreement, we aim to train in a way that reflects how we will fight in the future.”

The 65th Medical Brigade, the U.S. Army’s only forward-deployed medical brigade, plays a critical role in providing medical support to U.S. Forces Korea while strengthening combined medical readiness with ROK partners.

This agreement reinforces the enduring U.S.-ROK alliance and ensures both forces remain ready to preserve combat power and respond effectively in future conflicts.