Veterans of every generation find their stride in adaptive sports

Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | During his visit to Snowmass, Colorado, the VA Under Secretary of Health, John J. Bartrum, met with Veterans participating at the 40th Winter Sports Clinic from April 4 – 11, 2026. Phillip Wotton, 26 (left), a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, and Harold Brown, 84 (right) were the youngest and oldest participants at the clinic this year. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | During his visit to Snowmass, Colorado, the VA Under Secretary of Health, John J....... read more read more

At the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, there’s no single profile of a participant.

Veterans arrive from different branches, eras, and life experiences. Some are just beginning to navigate a new reality after injury. Others have spent decades adapting. But on the slopes, those differences fade, replaced by a shared pursuit of movement, independence, and community.

Two Veterans, one 23, the other 84, show that while their personal adaptive sports experiences that brought them to the Winter Sports Clinic differ, they ultimately lead to the same place: healing.

Harold Eugene Brown, 84 — U.S. Navy (Vietnam-era)

Drafted during the Vietnam War era, Harold Eugene Brown carries decades of experience living with reduced vision.

While age has changed how he is able to see the world, his mindset remains steady.

Through adaptive sports and the health care he receives at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania, he stays healthy and finds connection with a community he loves.

“Get out there, get involved,” Brown offered as advice to fellow Veterans. “Once you’re involved, you won’t want to get away.”

During his second year at the Winter Sports Clinic, Brown shows no signs of slowing down. Later this year, he plans to compete in the National Veterans Golden Age Games, continuing to prove that age and ability do not define limits.

Phillip Wotton, 23 — U.S. Coast Guard

Phillip Wotton’s journey to adaptive sports looks very different, but the determination feels familiar. A lifelong athlete who loves surfing, volleyball, and the outdoors, Wotton’s life changed after a diving accident in 2024 left him paralyzed. After a year and a half of recovery, his care team at the Miami VA Medical Center introduced him to the Winter Sports Clinic.

Now, he’s discovering what’s still possible.

“I didn’t know how good the technology was for people to do adaptive stuff until now,” he said. “This shows I can do more recreational activities.”

In his first year at the Winter Sports Clinic, Wotton is already redefining what progress looks like. Next year, whether standing or using a sit-ski, Wotton looks forward to returning to the clinic.

A shared message across generations

Despite nearly six decades between Brown and Wotton, both Veterans arrive at the same conclusion: staying engaged is everything.

“Whatever sport you ever did in your life, go back and practice,” Brown said.

That message is echoed by the nearly 320 Veteran participants at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic where recovery is not a finish line – it’s ongoing.

Looking ahead

Programs like the Winter Sports Clinic reflect VA’s broader efforts to expand access to adaptive sports and recreation.

During his visit to Snowmass, Colorado, the VA Under Secretary for Health, John J. Bartrum, met with Veterans participating in fly fishing, Nordic and Alpine skiing, sled hocking, and other adaptive sports events, reinforcing VA’s commitment to supporting recovery through adaptive sports.

“Adaptive sports are the culmination of physical, mental and spiritual health, which are essential for not only healing - but thriving.” Bartrum said. “I am committed to not only continue to support this event but find ways to improve and expand opportunities across our adaptive sports program.”

Those words carry weight.

VA recently committed $16 million dollars to adaptive sports programming, expanding access and connecting more Veterans with opportunities like the Winter Sports Clinic. Investments like these ensure every Veteran, regardless of age or ability, have the opportunity to rediscover what they’re capable of.

The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation for profoundly disabled Veterans from across the country. Veterans with TBIs, spinal cord injuries, visual impairments, amputations, multiple sclerosis, and other severe disabilities are challenged to overcome perceived limitations through adaptive skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing, education and other activities. It is the largest rehabilitative event of its kind in the world.

Veterans interested in participating in the 2027 National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic can review qualifications and applications at www.wintersportsclinic.org.