NSWC Crane Congratulates Winners of Hypersonic Horizons 2025, Fostering Future Innovators

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) proudly congratulates the 19 high school and undergraduate teams awarded a total of $44,000 in the third annual “Hypersonic Horizons 2025: The High Speed Video Challenge.” As the host of the Joint Hypersonics Transition Office (JHTO) Systems Engineering Field Activity, NSWC Crane is honored to play a pivotal role in this crucial initiative to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

The challenge, sponsored by the Department of War’s (DOW) Joint Hypersonics Transition Office (JHTO), tasked students to design, build, and showcase their own model wind tunnels. This practical application allowed students to delve into the complex principles of aerodynamics and vehicle geometries fundamental to high-speed flight.

“At Crane, we see every day how a skilled and forward-thinking workforce drives innovative solutions to the nation’s toughest technical challenges,” said Dr. Angie Lewis, Technical Director at NSWC Crane. “The ‘Hypersonic Horizons’ challenge highlights the remarkable talent and ingenuity of students across the country. Their energy, curiosity, and creativity fuel our optimism and strengthen our confidence in America’s future technological leadership.”

This year's competition drew an impressive 49 participants from 16 high schools and 10 universities across the nation. The submissions demonstrated a remarkable grasp of hypersonic principles and a passion for science and engineering.

A local team from Columbus North High School in Columbus, Indiana, secured a 3rd place finish in the high school division, highlighting the exceptional talent within the state. Purdue University also featured prominently, with two teams placing in the university division, underscoring the strength of Indiana's academic institutions in the field of engineering.

Dr. Lori Stiglitz, Workforce Development Lead for the JHTO, emphasized the strategic importance of such initiatives."Our role at the JHTO SEFA is to bridge the gap between research and the warfighter's needs.Engaging students at this level is a critical component of building a robust and sustainable hypersonics workforce. The 'Hypersonic Horizons' challenge provides a unique opportunity for students to not just learn about, but to actively participate in the science and engineering that will define the future of national security."

The winning videos from the "Hypersonic Horizons 2025" challenge will be available for viewing on the JHTO Workforce Development Team's YouTube channel.

NSWC Crane commends all the participants for their hard work and innovative spirit and looks forward to continuing to support the development of the nation's future technical leaders.

About NSWC Crane |NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Strategic Missions, Electromagnetic Warfare, and Expeditionary Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.