192nd MPs deploy in support of Operation Epic Fury Your browser does not support the audio element.

Approximately 150 Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, participated in a deployement ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base today, April 28, 2026.



The 192nd was tapped by the Pentagon to deploy on short notice to the Middle East to support Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command's military campaign to destroy Iran's offensive missile capabilities, navy, and nuclear infrastructure.



"When the order came down on short notice, these Soldiers didn't hesitate, didn't ask for more time, and didn't look for a reason to say, 'no'," said Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon, Jr., adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard. "They said, 'yes', packed their gear, and got ready to move."



The 192nd was issued orders to report to active duty for mobilization training on March 20th, and almost one month later, they're hugging their family goodbye as they embark overseas.



"Most people will never fully appreciate what that movement actually looks like, what it costs a person to step away from a job, a family, a routine, and the life they've built to answer that call," said Evon. "You should know that this unit wasn't selected by accident. The Army looked across the force, identified what the mission required, and chose HHC, 192nd MPs because this unit had what it takes, and they were ready."



The 192nd is scheduled to provide a multitude of support to U.S. military forces engaged in Operation Eoic Fury, including mission command, staff planning, security, personnel services, and logistical support.



"We know that this will not be easy but you are prepared," said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. "You have spent long hours training and have set the highest standard for character and integrity ... because of your sacrifice, our country is a beacon for freedom and equality worldwide."



The 192nd most recently deployed in 2020 to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba where thet provided battalion support to the detention facility. They join the approximately 500 other Connecticut Army and Air Guardsmen currently deployed overseas is support of various contingency operations.



"Go forth and do great things as we all know that you will," said Evon. "Stay focused on the mission, keep each other safe, and look out for one another. Connecticut looks forward to your safe return."