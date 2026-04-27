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    Kodiak Arctic Care 2026 to provide no-cost medical, dental and vision services May 9 –18

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Kodiak Arctic Care 2026 to provide no-cost medical, dental and vision services May 9 –18

    KODIAK, Ak.— Kodiak Arctic Care, under the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) umbrella overseen by the Department of Defense, will be returning to Kodiak, Ala. including five of its remote villages to provide no-cost medical, dental and optometry services to residents.

    The clinic will operate daily through May 9 - 18 (excluding Sunday, May 10) at 125 Powell Ave, Kodiak, Ak. from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Services will be provided by appointment in Kodiak and first-come, first-serve basis in the villages, with no ID, residency, insurance, or income requirements.

    To schedule an appointment, visit kodiakhealthcare.org/arctic-care or call (907) 942-6294. For Akhiok, Larsen Bay, Old Harbor, Ouzinkie, Port Lions, please contact your local clinic.

    SERVICES OFFERED:

    • Medical exams & school/sports physicals
    • Dental exams, X-rays, fillings & extractions
    • Vision screenings & eyeglass fabrication
    • Behavioral health consultations
    • Prescriptions for common conditions
    • Health education & community resource connections

    WHO:

    • 1st Lt. Anneth George– Officer in Charge, Kodiak Arctic Care
    • 1SG Melvina Richey – NCO in Charge, Kodiak Arctic Care
    • Capt. Heather Edsall – HQ Air Force Reserve Command IRT Program Manager
    • Military medical teams from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army, including Reserveand National Guardcomponents

    WHAT: Kodiak Arctic Care– A Department of Defense medical training mission delivering no-cost health servicesto the community.

    WHEN:

    • Soft Open Day:Saturday, May 8, 2026
    • Clinic Dates:May 9 and May 11 - 18
    • Hours:9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

    WHERE:

    • City of Kodiak: May 9 and May 11 – 18
    • Ouzinkie: May 9 – 14
    • Port Lions: May 9 – 14
    • Larsen Bay: May 10 – 14
    • Old Harbor: May 10 – 15
    • Akhiok: May 11 – 15

    WHY: This mission supports both military readiness and public health. Through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)program, service members receive hands-on clinical hours while giving back to American communities.

    MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

    • On-site interviews with 1st Lt. Anneth George, 1SG Melvina Richey, and Capt. Heather Edsall
    • Visuals of military medical care in action
    • Behind-the-scenes access to clinic operations with PAO coordination
    • Community impact coverage

    MEDIA CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Malissa Lott Public Affairs NCO In-charge, Kodiak Arctic Care C: 385-492-7374 E: malissa.lott.1@us.af.mil

    Follow the event on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/share/14ZL7L1zteJ/ https://www.facebook.com/share/1B5b37HdJb/ Learn more about the IRT program: https://irt.defense.gov/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 11:30
    Story ID: 563764
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kodiak Arctic Care 2026 to provide no-cost medical, dental and vision services May 9 –18, by TSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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