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Kodiak Arctic Care 2026 to provide no-cost medical, dental and vision services May 9 –18

KODIAK, Ak.— Kodiak Arctic Care, under the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) umbrella overseen by the Department of Defense, will be returning to Kodiak, Ala. including five of its remote villages to provide no-cost medical, dental and optometry services to residents.

The clinic will operate daily through May 9 - 18 (excluding Sunday, May 10) at 125 Powell Ave, Kodiak, Ak. from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Services will be provided by appointment in Kodiak and first-come, first-serve basis in the villages, with no ID, residency, insurance, or income requirements.

To schedule an appointment, visit kodiakhealthcare.org/arctic-care or call (907) 942-6294. For Akhiok, Larsen Bay, Old Harbor, Ouzinkie, Port Lions, please contact your local clinic.

SERVICES OFFERED:

Medical exams & school/sports physicals

Dental exams, X-rays, fillings & extractions

Vision screenings & eyeglass fabrication

Behavioral health consultations

Prescriptions for common conditions

Health education & community resource connections

WHO:

1st Lt. Anneth George – Officer in Charge, Kodiak Arctic Care

– Officer in Charge, Kodiak Arctic Care 1SG Melvina Richey – NCO in Charge, Kodiak Arctic Care

– NCO in Charge, Kodiak Arctic Care Capt . Heather Edsall – HQ Air Force Reserve Command IRT Program Manager

. – HQ Air Force Reserve Command IRT Program Manager Military medical teams from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army, including Reserveand National Guardcomponents

WHAT: Kodiak Arctic Care– A Department of Defense medical training mission delivering no-cost health servicesto the community.

WHEN:

Soft Open Day: Saturday, May 8, 2026

Saturday, May 8, 2026 Clinic Dates: May 9 and May 11 - 18

May 9 and May 11 - 18 Hours:9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

WHERE:

City of Kodiak: May 9 and May 11 – 18

May 9 and May 11 – 18 Ouzinkie: May 9 – 14

May 9 – 14 Port Lions: May 9 – 14

May 9 – 14 Larsen Bay: May 10 – 14

May 10 – 14 Old Harbor: May 10 – 15

May 10 – 15 Akhiok: May 11 – 15

WHY: This mission supports both military readiness and public health. Through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)program, service members receive hands-on clinical hours while giving back to American communities.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

On-site interviews with 1st Lt. Anneth George, 1SG Melvina Richey, and Capt. Heather Edsall

Visuals of military medical care in action

Behind-the-scenes access to clinic operations with PAO coordination

Community impact coverage

MEDIA CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Malissa Lott Public Affairs NCO In-charge, Kodiak Arctic Care C: 385-492-7374 E: malissa.lott.1@us.af.mil

Follow the event on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/share/14ZL7L1zteJ/ https://www.facebook.com/share/1B5b37HdJb/ Learn more about the IRT program: https://irt.defense.gov/