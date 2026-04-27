Kodiak Arctic Care 2026 to provide no-cost medical, dental and vision services May 9 –18

KODIAK, Ak.— Kodiak Arctic Care, under the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) umbrella overseen by the Department of Defense, will be returning to Kodiak, Ala. including five of its remote villages to provide no-cost medical, dental and optometry services to residents.
The clinic will operate daily through May 9 - 18 (excluding Sunday, May 10) at 125 Powell Ave, Kodiak, Ak. from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Services will be provided by appointment in Kodiak and first-come, first-serve basis in the villages, with no ID, residency, insurance, or income requirements.
To schedule an appointment, visit kodiakhealthcare.org/arctic-care or call (907) 942-6294. For Akhiok, Larsen Bay, Old Harbor, Ouzinkie, Port Lions, please contact your local clinic.
SERVICES OFFERED:
WHO:
WHAT: Kodiak Arctic Care– A Department of Defense medical training mission delivering no-cost health servicesto the community.
WHEN:
WHERE:
WHY: This mission supports both military readiness and public health. Through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)program, service members receive hands-on clinical hours while giving back to American communities.
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
MEDIA CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Malissa Lott Public Affairs NCO In-charge, Kodiak Arctic Care C: 385-492-7374 E: malissa.lott.1@us.af.mil
Follow the event on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/share/14ZL7L1zteJ/ https://www.facebook.com/share/1B5b37HdJb/ Learn more about the IRT program: https://irt.defense.gov/
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 11:30
|Story ID:
|563764
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
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