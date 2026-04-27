Fueling the fight: the critical role of services at Freedom Flag 26-1

Photo By Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron prepare food for designated forces participating in exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 9, 2026. Throughout the joint, combined training event, 31 CABS demonstrated its ability to provide critical sustainment, including water and food services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron prepare food for designated...... read more read more

GWANGJU AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – During exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, held April 13-24, 2026, U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron services team worked largely behind the scenes to ensure combined forces remained supported and mission-ready.

The exercise began with an intense surge during the advanced echelon or ADVON phase as services Airmen established feeding operations, inspected contingency dormitories, and prepared 24-hour support ahead of the rest of the force’s arrival. As operations stabilized, the team sustained support for personnel on base and served more than 7,200 meals in support of ongoing mission requirements.

“Supporting the force means removing barriers between them and mission execution,” said 31st CABS force support noncommissioned officer in charge. “For us in services, that means delivering reliable, resilient support from feeding and lodging to accountability and quality-of-life functions so personnel can focus on the mission.”

Freedom Flag 26-1 marked the first time the team worked alongside a contracted food service provider instead of preparing all meals independently. This reduced some of the traditional workload while giving services Airmen valuable experience managing contracted support, a skill set that will support future deployments.

Services operations ran around the clock to meet mission demands. Airmen began shifts as early as 4:30 a.m. to prepare unitized group rations and set up dining operations before opening for breakfast service. Throughout the day, they coordinated deliveries, maintained proper storage temperatures, and ensured food code standards were met while continuing meal service for lunch, dinner and midnight meals.

“What keeps me motivated during long hours is the attitude and dedication of my team and the impact we have on our customers,” said 31st CABS services shift leader. “Being able to provide that level of support, especially in a contingency environment, makes the hard work worthwhile.”

Beyond managing mealtimes, services Airmen manage a wide range of responsibilities in deployed environments, including lodging, fitness operations, morale, welfare and recreation programs, and mortuary affairs. Their work, much of which takes place behind the scenes, remains essential to sustaining the force.

Their efforts during Freedom Flag 26-1 highlight how services capabilities directly support readiness and the sustainment, well-being and resilience of service members. By ensuring they are fed, housed, and supported in austere environments, services Airmen enable operations to continue without interruption.