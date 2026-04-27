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    Col. Taylor Assumes Command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron “You’re What Matters”

    Col. Taylor Assumes Command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron “You’re What Matters”

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | Col. Alvin Bradford, 433rd Medical Group interim commander, presents the 433rd...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Story by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Taylor Assumes Command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron “You’re What Matters”
    Col. Stephen Taylor assumed command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron during a ceremony here, April 12, 2026.

    The ceremony's presiding officer Col. Alvin Bradford, 433rd Medical Group interim commander, passed the 433rd AMDS guidon to Taylor, a tradition symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the incoming commander. The event marks a new chapter of leadership for the squadron's Airmen.

    After accepting command, Taylor addressed the squadron, expressing his commitment to their success and well-being.

    "I'm here for you; you're what matters," said Taylor. "The people in this room, the members of the squadron, are my main focus. Whether I'm here three more days, three more months, or three more years, you are my primary focus. My job is to enable you to complete the mission."

    The 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron is responsible for ensuring the medical readiness of the wing's personnel, providing care and support to enable the overall mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 18:31
    Story ID: 563714
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Taylor Assumes Command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron “You’re What Matters”, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Taylor Assumes Command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron “You’re What Matters”
    Col. Taylor Assumes Command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron “You’re What Matters”

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    Assumption of Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron

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