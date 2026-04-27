Col. Taylor Assumes Command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron “You’re What Matters” Your browser does not support the audio element.

Col. Stephen Taylor assumed command of the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron during a ceremony here, April 12, 2026.



The ceremony's presiding officer Col. Alvin Bradford, 433rd Medical Group interim commander, passed the 433rd AMDS guidon to Taylor, a tradition symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the incoming commander. The event marks a new chapter of leadership for the squadron's Airmen.



After accepting command, Taylor addressed the squadron, expressing his commitment to their success and well-being.



"I'm here for you; you're what matters," said Taylor. "The people in this room, the members of the squadron, are my main focus. Whether I'm here three more days, three more months, or three more years, you are my primary focus. My job is to enable you to complete the mission."



The 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron is responsible for ensuring the medical readiness of the wing's personnel, providing care and support to enable the overall mission.