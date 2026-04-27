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    433rd AW, 960th CW Induct New Enlisted Leaders “Lead With Integrity”

    433rd AW, 960th CW Induct New Enlisted Leaders “Lead With Integrity”

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | A group of new 433rd Airlift Wing and 960th Cyberspace Wing Non-Commissioned Officers...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Story by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    433rd AW, 960th CW Induct New Enlisted Leaders “Lead With Integrity”
    The 433rd Airlift Wing and the 960th Cyberspace Wing formally recognized their newest enlisted leaders during a combined Non-Commissioned Officer and Senior NCO Induction Ceremony here April 11, 2026.

    The ceremony, a significant milestone in an enlisted Airman's career, officially welcomes them into the NCO and SNCO Corps, charging them with the responsibility of leadership. The inductees took their respective oaths after hearing the charges, which outline the duties and expectations of their new roles.

    Technical Sgt. Sergio Ceron-Uribe, 433rd Airlift Wing Rising Six vice president, recited the NCO Charge to the new staff sergeants.

    "You are the backbone of the United States Air Force," the charge reads. "You are charged to serve as a blueprint of leadership by exemplifying self-discipline, proactively seeking opportunities for growth, and advancing your airman's capabilities."

    Following the NCO induction, Senior Master Sgt. Sally Stokes, 433rd Airlift Wing Top III president, recited the SNCO Charge to the newly inducted master sergeants.

    “Your role as a senior non-commission officer is pivotal in shaping the future of our force," the charge states. "You are charged with honoring our heritage, while also serving as a leader for the next generation.”

    The guest speaker, Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, offered a modern perspective on leadership with a unique approach. He began by reading a well-written speech that he revealed was generated entirely by artificial intelligence.

    After demonstrating the capability of AI, he challenged the new leaders to remember the irreplaceable human element of their role.

    "AI cannot look an airman in the eye and know something is wrong,” said Jeffrey. “It can't build trust. It can't inspire courage. That is your job. That's the irreplaceable human arc of leadership. The future of our Air Force will be built on data and algorithms, but its soul will be forged by the courage and character of the airman you lead. Go forward and lead with integrity."

    Congratulations to the following inductees:
    Non-Commissioned Officer Inductees
    Staff Sgt. Branden Ballenger
    Staff Sgt. Jason Brown
    Staff Sgt. Roman Calloway
    Staff Sgt. April Carrillo
    Staff Sgt. Mamadou Diallo
    Staff Sgt. Hasan Qureshi

    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Inductees
    Master Sgt. Pontea Allen
    Master Sgt. Michael Bobadilla
    Master Sgt. Nicholas Burgeson
    Master Sgt. Jarvis Garner
    Master Sgt. Clint Hazlett
    Master Sgt. Aurelia Hill
    Master Sgt. Angelise Paredes
    Master Sgt. Jason Pena
    Master Sgt. Michelle Quintero

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 17:54
    Story ID: 563712
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 433rd AW, 960th CW Induct New Enlisted Leaders “Lead With Integrity”, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    433rd AW, 960th CW Induct New Enlisted Leaders “Lead With Integrity”
    433rd AW, 960th CW Induct New Enlisted Leaders “Lead With Integrity”
    433rd AW, 960th CW Induct New Enlisted Leaders “Lead With Integrity”

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