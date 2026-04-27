Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | A group of new 433rd Airlift Wing and 960th Cyberspace Wing Non-Commissioned Officers...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | A group of new 433rd Airlift Wing and 960th Cyberspace Wing Non-Commissioned Officers pose for a photo at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy Auditorium before an NCO Induction Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on April 11, 2026. NCO Induction Ceremonies serve as an official welcoming to the NCO Corps for Airmen who have accepted the responsibility of enlisted leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis) see less | View Image Page

433rd AW, 960th CW Induct New Enlisted Leaders “Lead With Integrity” Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 433rd Airlift Wing and the 960th Cyberspace Wing formally recognized their newest enlisted leaders during a combined Non-Commissioned Officer and Senior NCO Induction Ceremony here April 11, 2026.



The ceremony, a significant milestone in an enlisted Airman's career, officially welcomes them into the NCO and SNCO Corps, charging them with the responsibility of leadership. The inductees took their respective oaths after hearing the charges, which outline the duties and expectations of their new roles.



Technical Sgt. Sergio Ceron-Uribe, 433rd Airlift Wing Rising Six vice president, recited the NCO Charge to the new staff sergeants.



"You are the backbone of the United States Air Force," the charge reads. "You are charged to serve as a blueprint of leadership by exemplifying self-discipline, proactively seeking opportunities for growth, and advancing your airman's capabilities."



Following the NCO induction, Senior Master Sgt. Sally Stokes, 433rd Airlift Wing Top III president, recited the SNCO Charge to the newly inducted master sergeants.



“Your role as a senior non-commission officer is pivotal in shaping the future of our force," the charge states. "You are charged with honoring our heritage, while also serving as a leader for the next generation.”



The guest speaker, Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, offered a modern perspective on leadership with a unique approach. He began by reading a well-written speech that he revealed was generated entirely by artificial intelligence.



After demonstrating the capability of AI, he challenged the new leaders to remember the irreplaceable human element of their role.



"AI cannot look an airman in the eye and know something is wrong,” said Jeffrey. “It can't build trust. It can't inspire courage. That is your job. That's the irreplaceable human arc of leadership. The future of our Air Force will be built on data and algorithms, but its soul will be forged by the courage and character of the airman you lead. Go forward and lead with integrity."



Congratulations to the following inductees:

Non-Commissioned Officer Inductees

Staff Sgt. Branden Ballenger

Staff Sgt. Jason Brown

Staff Sgt. Roman Calloway

Staff Sgt. April Carrillo

Staff Sgt. Mamadou Diallo

Staff Sgt. Hasan Qureshi



Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Inductees

Master Sgt. Pontea Allen

Master Sgt. Michael Bobadilla

Master Sgt. Nicholas Burgeson

Master Sgt. Jarvis Garner

Master Sgt. Clint Hazlett

Master Sgt. Aurelia Hill

Master Sgt. Angelise Paredes

Master Sgt. Jason Pena

Master Sgt. Michelle Quintero