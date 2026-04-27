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    Alamo Wing Medics Train to Save Four-Legged Patients

    Alamo Wing Medics Train to Save Four-Legged Patients

    Photo By Julian Hernandez | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicole Rowley, a veterinarian assigned to the 59th Medical Wing,...... read more read more

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Story by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Alamo Wing Medics Train to Save Four-Legged Patients
    433rd Medical Group Reserve Airmen received training on canine medical care during the April Unit Training Assembly, ensuring they are ready for the unique demands of deployed environments. Down range, medics can be called upon to provide life-saving care to military working dogs.

    Capt. Erika Green, a 433rd Medical Squadron critical care nurse, took the initiative to set up the workshop after identifying a gap in home-station training.
    "I have been in the Air Force Reserve for eight years and haven’t had this kind of training at home station,” Green said. “Learning about canine care during ground surgical training made me realize the need for these lessons and the benefit of exposing Airmen to it sooner rather than later.”

    To fill that need, Green coordinated with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicole Rowley, a veterinarian assigned to the 59th Medical Wing, to provide the specialized instruction. The training provided critical knowledge on canine care and reinforced fundamentals during a hands-on portion where Airmen practiced basic skills, like checking a pulse or listening to a heartbeat, on a service dog named Sebastian.

    The training delivered skills that are a necessary component of deployed medical capabilities. This proactive effort enhances the readiness of the unit, ensuring medics are prepared to provide life-saving care to all service members, whether they have two legs or four.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 17:49
    Story ID: 563710
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Wing Medics Train to Save Four-Legged Patients, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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