4.27 miles of remembrance: The 83d NOS 15th Ransom Run

Approximately 200 airmen across the base gathered April 27 at the Bayview Commonwealth Center starting line for a powerful display of community and remembrance as the 83d Network Operations Squadron hosted the 15th annual Ransom Run.



The 4.27-mile memorial run honored the life and legacy of Maj. Charles “The Giver” Ransom, as well as the eight other Air Force members who made the ultimate sacrifice when they were killed in action at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan on April 27, 2011.



"I have learned that he was a very avid runner, extremely intelligent, and he was a leader,” said Staff Sgt. Fabian Stone, 83d NOS cyberspace security supervisor. “Hearing that he was such a good person really made me proud to be a part of it."



While historically a unit-level event, this 15th anniversary memorial run has expanded wing-wide at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, reflecting the 633d ABW’s priority of building a resilient community.



The decision to open the run to the entire installation highlighted the strong bond between the 83d NOS and the 633d ABW.



"Seeing that response across the base... all the different organizations and professionals that just really put their arms around the unit was amazing,” said retired Brig. Gen. Eric DeLange, who commanded the 83d NOS at the time of Ransom’s passing. “That's what we do as Airmen, as professionals in the profession of arms."

This sense of community is not limited to Virginia. The 688th Cyberspace Wing, 83d NOS’s parent wing, stretches across the globe."



Airmen in Hawaii and Germany also held simultaneous runs to honor Ransom’s sacrifice, said Lt. Col. Justin Klawitter, 83d NOS commander.



For these runners, the 4.27-mile distance is more than a symbolic number; it is a test of the warrior mindset. It demonstrates that physical readiness is the foundation of their wing’s mission to defend the base and support the fight.



"Coming together for this run, it not only builds morale and cohesion as a unit, it also helps us realize that we have to be fit to fight," said Stone. "It really helps you understand the purpose of what we do, and also the sacrifices made for us to do what we do."



The 633d ABW’s priority of investing in people is personified by Ransom’s call sign, 'The Giver.'



"He was the kind of guy that wouldn't call it a day until he knew everything was set,” said DeLange. “He would drop by my office, usually pretty late, knock on the door and say, 'Hey, sir, you need anything else from me today?'"

Today, the 83d NOS continues that legacy through its daily operations.



"The responsibility of the 83d, and collectively the 688 CW, is vast... I can't think of another formation that is relied on every day, every second, by every airman and guardian to do their job in providing connectivity," said Klawitter. "If we don't do our job, you can't log into your computer. Our incredible airmen are outstanding leaders and technical experts who are devoted to ‘giving’ 24/7/365 in support of the Department of the Air Force’s mission."



After the run, the 83d NOS hosted Ransom’s parents for a mission brief in the Ransom Room.



The briefing focused on his legacy and the unit’s contributions to the nation’s premier power projection platform through a culture of valuing and developing one another.



"It really does echo to me the words of the Airman's Creed: 'I will never leave an airman behind,'" said DeLange. "Often people think of that physically, but in memory, we're not leaving him (Ransom) behind by having this annual tradition, remembering him, and all those who have given their lives on behalf of our country."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:14 Story ID: 563699 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 65 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4.27 miles of remembrance: The 83d NOS 15th Ransom Run, by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.