BJACH Soldier earns advanced CT credential, strengthens imaging readiness

Photo By Jean Graves | Spc. Johnny Rainwater, a radiology specialist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, conducts a staged computed tomography scan with a fellow Soldier (Spc. Mitchell Bertazon) April 20 in the radiology department at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. Rainwater recently passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists computed tomography registry exam, expanding advanced imaging capability at BJACH. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jean Graves | Spc. Johnny Rainwater, a radiology specialist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital,...... read more read more

FORT POLK, La. — Less than a year after earning his first national credential, Spc. Johnny Rainwater, a radiology specialist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, has added a second professional milestone by passing the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists computed tomography registry exam March 23 in Shreveport.

Computed tomography, commonly known as CT, uses advanced X-ray technology to create detailed cross-sectional images that help providers diagnose injuries and illnesses quickly. The capability is especially valuable in emergency and high-tempo care settings.

The advanced certification expands Rainwater’s qualifications in diagnostic imaging and supports the hospital’s ability to deliver timely care to Soldiers, Families, retirees and other beneficiaries at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

Rainwater previously earned his ARRT radiography credential in July 2025. He said pursuing the CT registry was a natural next step.

“I like to always have something to work toward,” Rainwater said. “I was already working in CT, so I felt like I should take advantage of the opportunity, study for it and earn the credential.”

A native of Mississippi, Rainwater joined the Army after earning a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management from the University of South Alabama. He said military service provided an opportunity to gain hands-on patient care experience while continuing to build a long-term career in healthcare.

“I like to have options,” he said. “I want to keep learning, keep growing and be prepared for whatever opportunity comes next.”

Maj. Zarana Trivedi, chief of radiology at BJACH, said Rainwater’s dual credentials bring immediate value to the department.

“With this recent CT certification, Specialist Rainwater has demonstrated not just technical proficiency but also a commitment to professional growth,” Trivedi said. “This cross-training allows for more departmental flexibility and improves patient throughput at a small hospital like ours.”

Trivedi added that Rainwater consistently produces quality diagnostic images while maintaining patient care and safety.

“His strong understanding of anatomy has contributed to better image acquisition, reducing the need for repeat exams,” she said. “He has shown sound clinical judgment and humility by researching and verifying information when faced with uncertainty.”

Sgt. 1st Class Michelle Ellison, noncommissioned officer in charge of radiology, said Rainwater recognized early that BJACH’s smaller setting offers opportunities to train across multiple imaging areas.

“Earning multiple registries is the goal of many radiology Soldiers,” Ellison said. “SPC Rainwater recognized that early and began working hard to complete the requirements needed to challenge the registry.”

Ellison said credentialed Soldiers increase the Army’s medical capability across a variety of assignments.

“It benefits the Army to have competent, well-trained and credentialed X-ray technicians who can adapt to mission requirements across every area of operation, whether in garrison or overseas,” she said.

Staff Sgt. James E. Brunson III, assistant noncommissioned officer in charge of radiology, said Rainwater’s accomplishment is already influencing others in the section.

“It showed the rest of the team that this isn’t some far-off goal,” Brunson said. “It’s achievable right here, right now.”

Brunson said another Soldier is already working toward an initial registry with plans to pursue CT next.

“He’s already demonstrating the ownership and professional development we expect from future leaders,” Brunson said.

Rainwater said that while the credential is meaningful, it is also part of a larger mindset centered on progress.

“I don’t like wasting time,” he said. “If there’s an opportunity to improve myself or learn something new, I want to take it.”

As Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital continues to support readiness and healthcare delivery at Fort Polk, Rainwater’s achievement reflects the value of Soldiers who combine initiative, technical skill and commitment to continuous growth.