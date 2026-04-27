Army leaders open new gate, mortar factory, begin new firehouse at Watervliet Arsenal

Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Commander Col. Jason W. Schultz, PhD, speaks during the ribbon...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Day | Watervliet Arsenal Commander Col. Jason W. Schultz, PhD, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Gillespie Gate. U.S. Army. Tank-automotive & Armaments Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn visited the arsenal to announce the completion of the gate and the start of a new fire house at the Army's cannon and mortar factory. see less | View Image Page

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, N.Y., APRIL 27, 2026 – U.S. Army leaders marked a major milestone in the modernization of Watervliet Arsenal with the official opening of the new Gillespie Gate, mortar factory and the groundbreaking for a new fire station during a ceremony April 13.



Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, visited the arsenal for the second time to join federal, local officials, as well as Arsenal Commander Col. Jason Schultz, in celebrating the completion of the $17.2 million gate project and the start of construction on the $39.5 million fire station.



“We are impressed with the progress that has been made on these and several other projects across the arsenal,” Behn said. “These investments ensure Watervliet Arsenal remains at the forefront of Army readiness and manufacturing for generations to come.”



The new Gillespie Gate, named in honor of Brig. Gen. Alexander Garfield Gillespie, the arsenal’s 29th commander, is part of a broader modernization effort announced in July 2023. The initiative will invest more than $1.7 billion in the arsenal, the largest investment in the facility’s history.



The new gate features advanced technology that enhances security efforts and aids in the detection of potential threats. The gate is designed to reduce congestion caused by increased truck traffic, lessening the impact on local streets and improving logistical operations. Located on State Route 155, the gate provides direct access for commercial vehicles, especially oversized loads, without routing them through city streets.



“The new Gillespie Gate is a significant upgrade for both the arsenal and the community,” Schultz said. “This project not only enhances our security and efficiency but also demonstrates our commitment to being a good neighbor to the City of Watervliet.”



Leaders also announced completion of the arsenal’s mortar factory. The factory aimed to consolidate and separate mortar manufacturing from cannon production which was previously intermingled across the 143-acre production facility. This move streamlines production, reduces bottlenecks and allows better skill development and personnel management.



“Having mortar production under one roof has allowed us to focus efforts and produce mortars more efficiently than previously,” Schultz said. “This project is a prime example of the smart business decisions we are making on this arsenal as we continue to carry out the Army’s modernization efforts here.”



The ceremony also marked the start of construction on a new $39.5 million fire station. The current fire station, built in 1848, no longer meets the needs of the installation or the surrounding community. The new facility will improve emergency response times, enhance firefighter safety, and support modern challenges such as hazardous materials incidents and natural disasters. It will also incorporate sustainable design features to reduce environmental impact and operational costs.



Watervliet Arsenal’s Fire and Emergency Services have 14 mutual aid agreements with surrounding agencies and responds to nearly 400 mutual aid calls annually in the Capital District. So far in 2026, the team has responded to 131 mutual aid calls, directly benefiting the health and safety of the local community.



“These projects are about more than new buildings—they are about investing in the people who work here and the communities we serve,” Schultz said. “We are proud to continue our tradition of excellence and partnership with the Capital District.”



Brig. Gen. Behn gave a special thanks to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District representatives present whose expertise and dedication were instrumental in the development and execution of the projects.

“The partnership and professionalism of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, have been vital to the success of these modernization efforts,“ Behn said.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers and mortar systems.