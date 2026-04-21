Wings Over Solano: Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds at Travis AFB

Photo By Senior Airman Saisha Cornett | Capt. Francisco Trujillo, Fairfield Fire Department firefighter paramedic and SWAT tactical medic, speaks with Capt. Hannah Durbin, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” public affairs officer, prior to a flight in the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird #8 F-16C Fighting Falcon at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 24, 2026. A Hometown Hero is described as someone who makes a lasting impact within their community through service, leadership and mentorship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Capt. Francisco Trujillo, Fairfield Fire Department firefighter paramedic and SWAT tactical medic, flew backseat with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds April 24, 2026, at Travis Air Force Base ahead of the Wings Over Solano Air Show.

A Hometown Hero is described as someone who makes a lasting impact within their community through service, leadership and mentorship. The Thunderbirds recognize individuals who exemplify these qualities by providing a firsthand look at the precision and professionalism required to execute their mission.

“It’s a great honor,” Trujillo said. “I didn’t expect to get any acknowledgement or reward for just doing my job. I feel like there’s a lot of other good people that do the same thing that I do.”

A chance meeting with a firefighter introduced him to emergency medical services and set him on a path that would eventually lead to the fire service.

Over the years, that path became one of leadership and responsibility. Trujillo now serves as a fire captain and leads a team of tactical medics supporting SWAT operations, responding alongside law enforcement during high-risk incidents and critical situations across the city.

In those moments, his role is not only to provide care, but to ensure others make it home safely.

Outside of emergency response, Trujillo has also dedicated time to mentoring aspiring firefighters and younger members of his community, carrying that same leadership into every space he’s in.

After initial briefings with the Thunderbirds team, Trujillo went through a flight physical and received training on how to handle the physical demands of high-performance flight, including the effects of G-forces and proper breathing techniques

He was then fitted for flight gear and sat down with his pilot to walk through the maneuvers he would experience in the air. Later in the afternoon, he observed the team’s full mission brief, gaining insight into the level of coordination and discipline required before takeoff.

“More than anything, I feel like a little kid right now,” he said.

The experience not only highlighted the capabilities of Air Force pilots, but also reinforced the importance of service, leadership and the connections between the military and the communities it serves.

“This is not only for me, but everybody that puts on a uniform in the county. I know there’s a lot of great people,” he said. “I just happened to have this opportunity, so this is for them too.”

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to headline the Wings Over Solano Air Show at Travis Air Force Base April 25-26, demonstrating the capabilities of Air Force aviation and inspiring the next generation of Airmen.