Moving with a Purpose: HQBN hosts FEX at MCTAB

U.S. MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAI‘I — U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i (MCBH), participated in a two-day field exercise (FEX) to strengthen their proficiency in close quarters battle and urban combat operations at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows (MCTAB), MCBH, March 25-26, 2026.



Approximately 70 Marines drew weapons at the MCBH armory before departing for MCTAB. The sun was beginning to rise over the Koʻolau Mountains as the Marines arrived at the training site. The Marines formed two platoons comprised of Headquarters Company and Service Company, composed of three squads each averaging 10 to 12 Marines. Subject matter experts were tasked with ensuring the squads had a fundamental understanding of basic infantry tactics.



Marines spent the morning rehearsing infantry skills associated with Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) to include room clearing, breaching procedures and securing both interior and exterior objectives. By the afternoon, the platoons integrated these skills into scenarios using blank ammunition, allowing leaders to identify and correct mistakes in real time. Training continued into the evening with preparations for a night defense, reinforcing the importance of maintaining situational awareness in limited visibility conditions.



On the second day, Marines executed the culminating event of the exercise, operating as cohesive platoons to complete a full mission scenario. Before stepping off, platoon commanders issued a detailed five-paragraph order known as SMEAC: Situation, Mission, Execution, Admin & Logistics, Command & Signal, to the platoons.



During the final evolution, Marines employed Simunition Training Systems and wore personal protective equipment to enhance realism and decision-making under pressure. These systems mimic combat scenarios by using non-lethal, reduced energy training rounds as an effective way engage with ‘enemy forces.’ When hit with these rounds, it delivers a mild sting enough to reinforce consequences without causing serious injury. This is made possible by utilizing conversion kits specifically designed for the Marine Corps’ weapon systems, which include a special type of bolt carrier, ammunition magazine and marking rounds. The Simunition Training Systems allowed Marines to train with realistic weapons and live opponents in a controlled, non-lethal environment that builds practical, real-world skills.



Each squad was assigned a specific role within the operation: the assault element, conducted initial breaches and cleared structures; the support element, provided suppression on the enemy; the security element, isolated the objective area from potential enemy reinforcements.



In addition to sustaining their skills, the FEX allowed junior Marines and noncommissioned officers to gain confidence in tactical leadership roles. FEX 1st Squad Leader U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chanselor Sutton, a network administrator with Headquarters Battalion said, “I feel like everyone improved within their roles throughout the field exercise. My favorite part of this [FEX] was being able to lead Marines and watching them work as a team.”

This field exercise demonstrated the importance of realistic, scenario-based training with tools like Simunition systems to strengthen tactical proficiency, leadership, and teamwork, reinforcing the idea that every Marine regardless of military occupational specialty can develop the skills and confidence needed to operate effectively in a combat environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:03 Story ID: 563574 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moving with a Purpose: HQBN hosts FEX at MCTAB, by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.