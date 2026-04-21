Fort McCoy leaders, personnel support April 2026 meeting at Sparta Chamber of Commerce

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Members of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce meet April 8, 2026, in the...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Members of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce meet April 8, 2026, in the Sparta Barney Center. Members of Fort McCoy, Wis., also attended the meeting to provide information about the post, and more. Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.” (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, Fort McCoy Garrison commander, and another installation member participated in the April 2026 meeting of the Sparta (Wis.) Area Chamber of Commerce as post representatives.



During the April 8 meeting, the Fort McCoy representatives provided an update about news at the installation as well as answered questions from the chamber leaders and members.



The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce regularly works with and supports Fort McCoy in numerous events throughout the year. The relationship between the city and the post goes back a century as Fort McCoy’s founder, Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy, was also from Sparta.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



It’s also possibly important for community leaders to hear from the installation that provides a significant economic impact to their communities.



Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced, which is up from FY 2023’s total impact of $1.38 billion. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled more than $398 million for FY 2024. A total of 1,934 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2024 — 1,061 civilians, 495 military, and 378 contract employees.



Approximately 66 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County. The total FY 2024 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $270.4 million.



FY 2024 operating costs of $170 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Other expenditures accounted for $21.2 million and covered $511,296 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $20.7 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy will continue to support these monthly meetings as well as other community events and meetings.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”