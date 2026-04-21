CPE ST3 Participates in Bring Your Kids to Work Day at Naval Support Activity Orlando

Photo By Donnie Ryan | David Manning, a logistics management specialist for Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) at the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), assists Hieu Nguyen, 12, with holding a Stinger missile training device during “Bring Your Kids to Work Day” (BYKTWD) on April 23 at Naval Support Activity Orlando. A total of 1,138 parents and children from 371 families participated in this year's Team Orlando BYKTWD experience. BYKTWD is an annual event for CPE ST3 and PM TRADE and is designed to inspire kids to explore various occupations in the workforce, expose them to the different roles required to run a business or build a project, and promote careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Capability Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3) and its Team Orlando military service partners hosted 1,138 participants from 371 families for the annual Bring Your Kids to Work Day (BYKTWD) event held April 23 on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando.

The annual BYKTWD event enabled parents to bring their children to the workplace to participate in educational programs and activities. The theme this year, “Future Innovators,” promoted careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), inspired kids to explore various occupations in the workforce, and exposed them to the different roles required to build a project or run a business.

Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) and NSA Orlando Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Betts welcomed the attendees and acknowledged the participation of Team Orlando partners CPE ST3, Air Force Agency for Modeling and Simulation (AFAMS), Marine Corps Program Manager for Training Systems (PM TRASYS) and Army Contracting Command Orlando (ACC-Orlando).

“We took a break from our regular work today so we could spend time with these future innovators and leaders,” said Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, capability program executive for CPE ST3. “Every day, we work with awesome technology that helps make our Soldiers the very best and keeps them safe. Today, these kids got to try out some of our games and virtual‑reality simulations. I hope something they saw inspires them to dream big, stay curious, and pursue a STEM career path.”

CPE ST3 provided hands-on training devices for the children to experience, including its Synthetic Training Environment Live Training System Stinger weapon and simulated hand grenades. Participants from CPE ST3, NAWCTSD, AFAMS, PM TRAYS and ACC-Orlando enjoyed science experiments, informational sessions, 3D games, and interactive learning activities. There were Army and emergency response vehicles, drones, inflatable games, a K9 dog demonstration, and a coloring contest.

“We’re infusing the latest technologies such as AI, 3D gaming engines, and edge devices into our modeling and simulation, as well as our live, virtual, and constructive training capabilities,” said CPE ST3 Public Affairs Officer Donnie Ryan. “Today’s displays showed just how advanced gaming technology has become. The Army relies on this innovation to train Soldiers and build future systems. With its emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math, Bring Your Kids to Work Day helps inspire the young minds who will help design what comes next.”

The origins of BYKTWD can be traced back to 1993 and the “Take Your Daughters to Work” initiative to expand career choices for girls and young women. The program expanded to include boys in 2003 and is observed annually on the fourth Thursday in April. Today, more than 37 million parents and their children participate in the program at more than 3.5 million workplaces across the country.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CPE ST3 is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of 980 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.