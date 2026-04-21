Fort McCoy holds April 2026 meeting of Safety & Occupational Health Advisory Council

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy leaders and staff members participate in the April 2026 meeting of the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy leaders and staff members participate in the April 2026 meeting of the installation Safety and Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) on April 1, 2026, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC is an installationwide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members, Installation Safety Office (ISO) officials said. The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy held a special meeting of the installation Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) on April 1, 2026, that included Fort McCoy Garrison as well as representatives from the post’s tenant units and activities.



This meeting was presided over by Fort McCoy’s Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, who is also the commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez also was present for the meeting along with other members of the garrison command team as well as directorate and special staff leaders.



The meeting was prepared and managed by the Installation Safety Office. Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon led the discussion throughout. Starting out, he reminded people to be aware of safety reporting processes, and spring safety, which includes motorcycle safety.



He discussed scenarios with accidents, and more.





The Army Safety Center highlights the importance of preventing accidents in many ways. In one story entitled, “Preventing Rollovers,” at https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/7952, it describes things the Army is doing to improve vehicle safety among its force.





“Leadership plays a crucial role in maintaining readiness at the battalion and company levels by training Soldiers and preventing accidental losses,” states the article by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Moore of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center. “Unit leaders must implement ongoing training to ensure competency through Train the Trainer policies and consider risk and safety during operational planning. They are responsible for enforcing standards as per Army regulations and local policies. Risk management strategies can help address factors contributing to rollover mishaps, such as inadequate checks, rehearsals, maintenance and crew coordination, especially when the vehicle commander and driver lack experience.



“The Army is actively updating policies and training to reduce ground vehicle mishaps,” the article states. “Revisions to Army Regulation 600-55 and driver training materials will enhance driver and vehicle commander certifications, incorporating written and hands-on exams. Training programs should focus on six key factors: vehicle center of gravity, load security, road curvature, speed, trailer towing and vehicle condition. The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center website offers a Lessons Learned webpage and risk management videos addressing common tactical vehicle mishaps since FY20, along with the Joint Risk Assessment Tool to aid leaders with the risk management process.



“The Army is also engaged in upgrade and retrofit efforts to reduce ground vehicle mishaps,” the article further states. “Because these adjustments can be costly and time-consuming, the focus remains on preventing rollovers through enhanced equipment safety compliance with technical manuals and safety precautions. … Every Soldier’s death or injury in training is a tragic loss to the unit and families. We must act at every level of leadership to prevent these needless losses.”



In addition to De Leon presenting, safety updates were provided by the 88th Readiness Division, 86th Training Division, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center, and more.



The next SOHAC meeting with all tenant activities is planned for January 2027.



Learn more about Army Safety by visiting https://safety.army.mil.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”