Mōkapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH

Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi – On April 15, 2026, Mōkapu Elementary School celebrated Purple Up Day as part of the Month of the Military Child at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH). The event acknowledged and honored the unique experiences, strengths, and sacrifices of students in military families.



Purple Up Day lets schools recognize and support military children. Representing all services branches, purple serves as a visible show of appreciation and a reminder that the experiences of military students are seen and valued. During the Month of the Military Child, the ohana mentality makes them feel like they are a part of something bigger, with the entire community gathering to celebrate and support them.



As children arrived at school, they were greeted by cheering school staff and Marines holding vibrant purple signs, filling the morning with energy and joy. Adding to the warm welcome, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of MCBH, personally greeted the students and opened car doors as they arrived, ensuring every child felt like a guest of honor.



“It is important for educators and students to participate because it builds understanding and empathy,” said Sean Y. Lecher, school liaison of MCBH. “This helps bridge the gap between military and civilian communities and creates a more inclusive school environment.”



Military children often experience challenges that their civilian peers may not understand, such as repeated relocations, deployment stress, transitioning to new schools, and establishing new friendships on a regular basis.

“We support military kids year-round by making it part of everyday school life. That means staying connected with the school, and making sure teachers get ongoing training about the challenges military children face,” said Lecher.



Month of the Military Child provides an opportunity to bridge the gap between military children living on-base at MCBH and those in the local community. Events like Purple Up Day bring both military and civilian children together to connect, share experiences, and build friendships.



These events not only foster unity but help the local community understand better and support military children and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:15 Story ID: 563553 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mōkapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH, by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.