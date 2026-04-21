Capturing a moment that bridges decades of naval aviation history.



In the early 1990’s inside Hangar 378 at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), an artisan works quietly beneath the wings of a Lockheed S-3 Viking, the first of its kind inducted at the command.



Originally designed as a carrier-based anti-submarine warfare platform, the S-3 Viking quickly proved itself as one of the most versatile and reliable aircraft in the fleet, evolving to take on roles in sea surveillance, electronic warfare support, and aerial refueling. Known for its exceptional mission reliability and consistently high sortie success rates, the Viking became a dependable workhorse for carrier strike groups around the globe.



Behind that success stands the sustained efforts of FRCSW, where skilled maintainers, engineers, and artisans extended the aircraft’s operational life through meticulous inspection, structural repair, and system overhauls. This image reflects not just a moment of maintenance, but a legacy of craftsmanship and commitment that kept the aircraft mission-ready for decades, long after its original design life was surpassed.



FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:06 Story ID: 563551 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSW - First S3 Viking Aircraft Inducted at the Command, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.