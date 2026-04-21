Warrior Diplomats: New generation of Green Berets embrace two faces of modern warfare

Photo By K. Kassens | Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School stand in formation during a graduation ceremony and Regimental First Formation at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina April 23, 2026. More than 145 Soldiers received the distinctive Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, after completing the Special Forces Qualification Course. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens) see less | View Image Page

Maj. George Wasickanin, Special Operations Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - In a sacred and powerful ceremony\, 145 Soldiers officially joined the ranks of the nation's most elite special operators\, donning the coveted Green Beret for the first time during an official ceremony at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville\, North Carolina. The Regimental First Formation for Special Forces Qualification Course Class 342 was not just a graduation; it was a charge to a new generation of warriors\, asking them to be as adept in diplomacy and creative thinking as they are in combat.

The commander of 4th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), Lt. Col. Luke Self, addressed the graduates, their families, and distinguished guests, painting a vivid picture of the grueling path these Soldiers walked. The men of Class 342 are all "three-time volunteers" – for the Army, for Airborne School, and for the immense challenges of Special Forces. They endured a crucible designed to test the limits of human potential.

"They have demonstrated their perseverance throughout this course by walking hundreds of miles with a rucksack weighing no less than 50 pounds but often much more," Self said. “From evading capture at the SERE school to mastering their individual specialties and, finally, deploying to the unconventional warfare exercise known as Robin Sage, they are specially selected and well-trained warriors."

He reminded them that the Green Beret, officially recognized by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, remains a "symbol of excellence, a badge of courage, a mark of distinction in the fight for freedom," an honor they must earn every day.

The ceremony's keynote address was delivered by Adm. Frank M. Bradley, a U.S. Navy SEAL and the commander of the United States Special Operations Command, with a storied career commanding at the highest levels of special operations. His presence underscored the joint nature of modern warfare, but his message went beyond battlefield synergy.

He spoke directly to the graduates about the dual identity they must now embrace: that of the warrior and the diplomat.

Admiral Bradley first acknowledged the immense physical and mental hurdles the class had overcome. "Every special operator is forged in a crucible," he said. "My crucible was the cold surf of Coronado; yours was in the unforgiving forests and alignment of Fort Bragg. Though the environments differ, they teach the same eternal truths: The person to your left and right is more important than yourself, and the human will triumph over any obstacle. You proved that you belong to that small group of warriors who did not quit."

The Admiral's main message emphasized the complexities that extend beyond mere tactical skills. Reflecting on his first deployment as a young ensign in Peru, he recounted a formative experience where his team's plan to teach marksmanship and small-unit tactics was unexpectedly upended. He learned that the true challenge was not only mastering the fundamentals of combat but also understanding how to connect intelligence, foster partnerships, and navigate interagency relationships to achieve strategic objectives.

"Tactical successes… didn't naturally and easily translate to operational advancements of our national objectives," Bradley recalled. "That required connection."

This lesson formed the foundation of his charge to the new Green Berets. He stressed that their future missions in the most ambiguous and hostile environments will demand more than force. "You will be warriors, diplomats, and teachers," he declared. The weight of this responsibility, he explained, begins not with talking, but with listening.

"As you advise and lead partners, remember success is a two-way street,” Bradley said. “Your first job is to listen. Understand their culture, their history, their way of seeing the world. Have the humility to let them teach you about who they are... The trust you build while listening is the foundation of everything you accomplish together."

He highlighted the importance of diplomacy as a key element of America's strategic advantage. He argued that the true center of gravity for U.S. military strategy, the source of the nation's core strength, lies in its ability to build teams, form alliances, and enhance collective efforts.

For the Green Berets, this means that their role as on-the-ground diplomats is crucial for achieving victory. By establishing strong partnerships and effectively navigating the complexities of human interactions with cultural intelligence, they embody this strategic center of gravity, demonstrating that interpersonal skills can be just as powerful as overwhelming firepower.

"From imagination comes creativity, and from creativity comes sophistication,” he said. “It is sophistication that will endure against the complexities of the challenges you will face. This nation does not need you to be warriors alone; it needs you to be warrior-diplomats capable of solving tomorrow's problems. You must earn that Green Beret every day."

During his remarks, Adm. Bradley turned his attention to the families in attendance, acknowledging their vital role and offering a solemn pledge. "It's also important for you to know that we inside Special Operations have a sacred commitment to you. We will always stand with you," he assured them. "I cannot promise you that you will have more time with your loved ones, or that they won't have long hours and long nights. But I can promise you that we will be with you through those challenges and sacrifices, and that you will share in the mission of defending this great nation we have all sworn to protect."

This momentous occasion was also attended by the regiment's newest honorary members, who were recognized for their lifetime of service and advocacy. Among them were Distinguished Members of the Regiment, retired Col. Rodger "Ike" Slaughter and retired Master Sgt. Steve Holland, along with Honorary Member of the Regiment, Willy Stern.

As the graduates donned their berets and recited the Special Forces Creed, they officially joined a brotherhood characterized by a legacy of quiet professionalism and a future that requires a new level of intellectual and cultural adaptability.