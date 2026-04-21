Joint review marks milestone in DLA supply chain transformation

Photo By Andrew Young | Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly leads the review of the joint DLA Weapons Support Annual Operating Plan during a hybrid session at DLA Weapons Support (Columbus) April 16. (Photo by Andrew Young/DLA) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Andrew Young | Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly leads the review of the...... read more read more

In a significant demonstration of cross-locational collaboration, leaders and subject matter experts from the Defense Logistics Agency’s Weapons Support in Columbus, Ohio, and Richmond, Virginia, concluded a two-day pulse check geared towards refining synchronization efforts as the new major subordinate command approaches final operating capability.

Sessions were held April 13 at the Defense Supply Center Richmond and April 16 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus.

The meetings were a cornerstone of the ongoing transformation to integrate the DLA’s three Class IX supply chains – aviation, land and maritime – into a single command. In military logistics, Class IX consists of spare and repair parts required for the maintenance and repair of all equipment and weapon systems: from nuts and bolts to complex assemblies and sub-assemblies.

Highlighting the collaborative spirit, briefers from both Columbus and Richmond participated in the sessions at both locations, presenting a largely aligned AOP that was developed jointly.

When addressing the teams, DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly acknowledged the complexities of the historic integration.

“We are in a very challenging transition, combining two commands into one. We are very much in the midst of that process right now,” Simerly said. “In many ways, we’re ‘making sausage,’ and that process is not always the prettiest or most pleasant. I want to acknowledge that it is challenging for many of you.”

Simerly also emphasized the strategic necessity for the change, emphasizing the need for the agency to change as well.

“Part of why the agency has to change is the changing environment, changing nature of warfare, the changing nature of each of the services and their weapon systems,” he said. “If you doubt that things are changing, then I know that the last six weeks in Iran have given you ample evidence to understand how things are fundamentally different than they were.”

The threat and the risk to the supply chains are reasons why the status quo is not an option, Simerly said. He remarked during a tour on April 13 that the Class IX supply chain is “is the hardest, most complex supply chain that we have in the agency.”

Brig. Gen. Patrick Launey, DLA Weapons Support (Richmond) commander, underscored the critical nature of the team’s work.

“The work the teams across Weapons Support do every day is of the utmost consequence right now,” he said. “They are engaging with services, looking at the supplier base, thinking about resourcing, literally down to the maintainer needing a part to generate a mission.”

Launey emphasized that this unified effort extends beyond immediate operations, focusing on the “future fight” while meeting present obligations. To reach that future state, the team is finalizing the integrated command’s blueprint.

The Agency announced earlier this month that Columbus will be the new major subordinate command’s headquarters. Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, DLA Weapons Support (Columbus) commander, will command the unified organization post-FOC.

Treanor said refinement of the financial hierarchy and new organizational construct is well underway through the capture and capitalization of best practices from both organizations. Once complete, the focus will shift to announcing new, integrated teams, aligning on standardized processes and procedures and the development of performance metrics to ensure long-term success.

A key approach has been through the creation of design cells drawing upon workforce expertise at all levels to identify the changes required to implement standardized processes throughout the new organization. “I hope people see their voices in our final construct,” Treanor said. “By redefining how we operate, we are driving our own destiny.”

The quarterly review provided a comprehensive overview of the command’s strategic objectives. Discussions included deep dives into data strategy and AI use cases, improving planned support accuracy, financial hierarchies, contract delinquency, stock positioning and exercise operational capabilities.

Amanda Bangs, a co-lead for the Class IX strategy effort, introduced a key area of focus. “This framework is focused on the vulnerabilities and opportunities that we saw from a storage and transportation perspective that really fit into the Class IX stock positioning strategy,” she said.

Jamieson Duvall from the Columbus team provided an analysis of trends in delinquent contract lines and stock positioning.

Data ownership also emerged as a key strategic concern. “I am all for us ingesting more data. I am all for us using more data to execute, but I believe that the ownership of that data must be fundamentally governmental,” Duvall asserted.

The progress in creating a unified culture was a recurring theme.

DLA Vice Director Brad Bunn described the transformation as a catalyst for operational and cultural change. “When this started, I would say that there were two different dialects: a Columbus dialect and a Richmond dialect,” Bunn said. “I have seen real, material progress in how the teams have come together ... I think we’ve reached the point of irreversible momentum.”

Treanor framed the joint meeting as a milestone in itself.

“I believe this meeting, and the way we are briefing it, represents one of the small wins on our journey to integrate the commands,” she said.

Treanor said she and Launey are incredibly proud of all who are ‘leading the charge’ on the integration, adding that the two teams are actively partnering in sharing information and opportunities.

“It is just tremendous work by the team,” Launey noted.

Simerly challenged leaders to build a new culture that combines the strengths of both workforces. He noted that while unique functions require innovative solutions, the team will benefit from standardized approaches that centralize planning and resourcing while empowering decision-making.

“I really appreciate the dialog,” Simerly said, complementing the group on the duality of the sessions. “I would say it’s very encouraging to see the level of collaboration you all have achieved. What just happened ... was natural. Working, problem-solving, thinking and operating as a combined team.”