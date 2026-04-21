Hurlburt Medical Teams Gain Operational Insights in Second “Touch the Mission” Event

Photo By Master Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum | An airman from the 1st Special Operations Medical Group (1st SOMDG) is talked through the process of testing concrete with the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron during the "Touch the Mission” program on March 4, 2026, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. The biannual immersion provided another opportunity for medical personnel to gain firsthand insight into the demanding world of the Air Commandos they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jon McCallum) see less | View Image Page

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — As part of its ongoing commitment to integrated, mission-focused healthcare, the 1st Special Operations Medical Group (1st SOMDG) hosted the second iteration of its “Touch the Mission” program on March 4, 2026. The biannual immersion provided another opportunity for medical personnel to gain firsthand insight into the demanding world of the Air Commandos they serve.

The event builds on the success of the inaugural program held in October 2025, which was designed to bridge the gap between the clinic and the operational units across Hurlburt Field. This initiative is a direct application of the 1st SOMDG’s priorities: 'Right Care, Right Way, Supporting Combat Power.’

“The feedback from our first event was clear: direct exposure to our patients’ missions is a game-changer for our medics,” said the 1st Special Operations Medical Readiness Flight, medicine flight commander. “This second iteration is about deepening that understanding. We are embedding the principle that to provide the best care, we must appreciate the environment and missions our Airmen operate in every single day.”

Medical personnel toured the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron, gaining a new appreciation for the diverse and physically demanding jobs of combat engineers. They gained familiarity with powerful heavy equipment, observed demonstrations of tactical water purification systems, and learned the logistics of rapid structure construction from asphalt crews to mixing concrete for runways. These hands-on demonstrations helped medics understand the physical stress combat engineers endure in the diverse conditions their missions require as well as the continuous high state of medical readiness needed by RED HORSE units.

“Air Force readiness is fundamentally tied to the health of our people. Taking our medical teams to see the 823rd RED HORSE Squadron reinforced this critical link,” said the 1st SOMDG Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight commander. “Medics witnessed the demanding physical nature of the RED HORSE mission, from building entire bases in austere locations to rapidly repairing airfields.”

The immersion also provided a critical look into the aviation world of the 492nd Special Operations Wing. Aircrew briefed the medical teams on the capabilities and mission sets of two unique aircraft. Participants learned that the C-146A Wolfhound provides flexible, responsive airlift for multiple types of missions and environments. It can land on semi-prepared airfields and be rapidly set up for passenger, cargo, or even casualty evacuation missions providing quick patient movement to care.

Medical personnel also learned about the U-28A and its integral role in Air Force Special Operations Command’s manned, airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance fleet. The U-28’s airborne ISR ability supports humanitarian operations, search and rescue and conventional and special operation missions.

For many participants, the experience was transformative, illustrating the unique occupational hazards their patients face on the ground and in the air.

By establishing “Touch the Mission” as a recurring event, the 1st SOMDG is institutionalizing a culture of mission connection and proactive support. The program ensures that the special operations medical group’s support for Hurlburt units is not just a service, but an integral component of mission readiness and success.

“This experience solidifies that the medical care we provide is a direct enabler of our global combat and humanitarian capabilities,” said the Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight commander. “Our medics are the maintenance crew for the Air Force's most valuable resource, its people.”