Military Affairs Committee Visits Goodfellow AFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks at a welcoming brief at the Cressman Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2026. The welcome brief introduced incoming tech school students at Goodfellow AFB to the installation and highlighted resources available to all service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - The 17th Training Wing hosted a base tour for the Military Affairs Committee at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 21.

Committee members toured the installation to better understand the wing's mission and how it supports the development of the next generation of airmen.

The committee was recently formed as part of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and is composed of members from the San Angelo community, including civic leaders, military spouses, business professionals, and more. Members are active participants in cooperative agreements, working groups, and advocacy efforts that promote a better quality of life for active duty service members, retirees and their families. They lead several programs to promote recognition for military personnel and community members for their contributions. MAC members started the day at the Cressman Dining Facility, where incoming tech school students received their welcoming brief from wing leadership. Committee members observed the beginning of the careers of newly graduated Basic Military Training airmen and specialists. Members witnessed the training outside the briefing when they were taken to the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy. They were introduced to several phases of training that fire academy students undergo during their 68-day course. The next stop on the base tour was the intelligence schoolhouse, where committee members received a brief glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes in developing the next generation of intelligence specialists.

The base tour ended at the Norma Brown Wing building, where MAC members were taken to the wing conference room, where they had the opportunity to talk to Col. Norton about upcoming changes and priorities. Some main points brought forward in the meeting were improving on-base housing for service members, expanding the mission, and changes in the training for incoming students. Members were briefed on the vital role that Goodfellow AFB plays in our country’s national security and how their commitment to the Military Affairs Committee supports our service members and mission execution.