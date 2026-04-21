SMDC leader reflects on service

Photo By Dottie Henderson | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, engages with SMDC civilians and Soldiers during a town hall event at Peterson Auditorium, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. (U.S. Army photo by Dottie White) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Dottie Henderson | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – With his service nearing its end, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s senior leader looks back, offering thanks to the colleagues who became friends and the teammates he had the honor of serving with.

Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general and commander of Joint Task Force-Gold, reflected on his Army career and the Soldiers he served with as he prepares to retire April 29, expressing appreciation for those he led and worked alongside.

Gainey said the thing he will miss most about the Army is the people – the Soldiers, civilians, teammates and relationships built throughout his career.

“Commanding our great Soldiers has been the pride of my career,” Gainey said. “Having the opportunity to command at several different levels has been an honor.”

Looking back on more than 36 years of service, he reflected on his days at Georgia Southern University ROTC, where the journey began.

“When I went to college I thought about the military,” Gainey said. “I grew up in the military. My dad was in the military, but it wasn’t my focus at the time. I was really focused on playing football. I had the opportunity to join the Georgia Southern Great Eagle ROTC Battalion and I never looked back.

“My most fond memories are my football teammates and having a great mentor coach who really taught me a lot about leadership and building teams,” he added.

He also reflected on the leaders who mentored him early in his career as a young officer.

“When you go through ROTC, they teach you what right looks like, and I was very fortunate to have that foundation as a lieutenant,” Gainey said. “From a mentorship perspective, from my first battery commander and my battalion commanders, I was set up for success as I entered the Army.”

He then discussed what advice he would give to a young 2nd Lt. Sean Gainey.

“It would be the same advice I give to all lieutenants: do what your leader tells you to do, follow through, and close,” Gainey said. “If you have a concern, lay out the risk to your boss. But at the end of the day, people are looking for you to lead, close and make things happen.”

He then discussed the experiences in the Army that ultimately shaped his command philosophy.

“It really started with playing sports,” Gainey said. “I talk about building ‘One Team.’ If you build a great team, nurture that team and empower that team, you can accomplish so much, and that’s really shaped my command philosophy at all levels of command.

“Build out, empower, and trust those on your team, give them the opportunity to thrive, and it’s amazing what you’ll accomplish as an organization,” he added. “It’s also important to win and always keep that competitive fire.”

Growing up in the Army as an air defense artillery officer, Gainey said exposure to space capabilities changed his perspective on its influence on Army operations.

“Inside of air defense, we’re reliant on space-based assets like theater missile warning,” Gainey said. “Air defenders understand we get that information and leverage that capability through satellites. While there was always a peripheral relationship with Army space, once at SMDC, I gained a better understanding of the capabilities and what space is doing for the Army as a whole, not just air defense.”

He said his greatest reward as SMDC commanding general was leading Soldiers and civilians and helping advance the Army’s space and missile defense mission. He also noted that a major challenge was keeping pace with rapidly evolving space capabilities while integrating them across the force and maintaining readiness.

“It’s rewarding to see SMDC achieve its potential,” Gainey said. “This command now serves as the higher headquarters of the 32nd and 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Commands and provides oversight and mentorship to the two AAMDC commanders.”

Gainey said the progress in Army Space, including changes like the introduction of the 40D Space Operations Specialist MOS and the growth in space operations capabilities, continues to evolve as the need for those Soldiers and capabilities grow.

“I’ve watched our Technical Center develop prototypes while our Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence employs those prototypes,” he added. “It’s been very exciting watching all of that happen.”

Gainey said it’s the teamwork of the command’s Soldier and civilian team that makes USASMDC successful.

“The civilian workforce inside of this command is simply amazing,” Gainey said. “This command wouldn’t function without our great civilian population; our civilian workforce is essential to our success.”

He also shared a message for SMDC Soldiers as he prepares to depart the command.

“There are great opportunities moving forward as this command continues to grow,” Gainey said. “At our level of responsibility…everyone should be excited to be a part of this command as we navigate those opportunities moving forward.”

Throughout his career, Gainey has served in numerous command and staff assignments both overseas and in the United States. Throughout those assignments and moves, Gainey said his wife, Vera, has been his anchor.

“I’m very fortunate to have an amazing wife and kids who have thrived in this environment and made it easier for me to do what I do day in and day out,” Gainey said.

“My wife, Vera, does so much,” he added. “I have been truly blessed.”