Dam Neck Galley wins NRMA’s “Top Chop” competition

Photo By Seaman Cierra Middleton | 260402-N-VV838-1005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 2, 2026) A culinary specialist grills ribs as an entree during a cooking competition onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, April 2, 2026. NAS Oceana’s Hornet’s Nest Galley hosted the event for culinary specialists from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Cierra Middleton). see less | View Image Page

Culinary specialists from Dam Neck Annex Galley won Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s annual “Top Chop” culinary competition April 2, 2026.

The competition, held at Naval Air Station Oceana’s Hornet’s Nest Galley, brought together culinary specialists from nine Navy galleys in the Mid-Atlantic region to prepare Asian-themed dishes in the pursuit of becoming the Mid-Atlantic Culinary Competition champions.

“The main reason for the competition is to network, trade ideas and set new standards, creating effective leaders,” said Bernice Williamson, Dam Neck Annex Galley food service officer.

In addition to creating effective leaders, the “Top Chop” competition highlights the important role culinary specialists have in ensuring warfighters are well fed and models the competency and skills required for a successful galley.

“For culinary specialists, this competition is validating,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Salih Irbik. “It gives us the opportunity to showcase the hard work, creativity and passion we put into our job every day.”

The teams started preparing from the moment they knew they were in the competition. They began by researching competition rules, judging criteria, and previous winners’ preparation methods and strategies.

“We helped push each other to make sure that we were not only locked in as individuals but connected as one unit,” said Culinary Specialist Seaman Brendon Paracuelles. “We wanted to push the envelope and think outside the box to create dishes that you could eat with your eyes but also have the flavor to back it up.” This year’s theme focused on Asian cuisine, and participants were judged on originality, teamwork, presentation and taste. According to Petty Officer 2nd Class Ariel Walls, the competition offered an opportunity to explore new recipes and techniques.

“We drew inspiration from having fun doing what we love – cooking! We were able to create meals that we would enjoy eating given the chance,” Walls said. “This competition pushed us to elevate our performance and prove that our work is at the next level.”

Following several hours of collaboration, preparation and cooking, the Dam Neck Annex Galley team — consisting of Walls, Irbik and Paracuelles — was awarded the first-place prize.

“Winning the competition was both humbling and rewarding. It gave me a deep sense of pride — not just in the outcome, but in the people who made it possible,” Williamson said. “I felt honored to lead a team that demonstrates resilience, professionalism and dedication every day. This achievement reinforced that our efforts matter and that excellence does not go unnoticed.”

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the Mid-Atlantic region, encompassing 20 states, 13 installations and several Navy Reserve Centers from Maine to Virginia, and farther west toward Illinois.

Naval Air Station Oceana is the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base. The primary mission of NAS Oceana is as a shore-based readiness integrator, providing the facilities, equipment and personnel to support shore-based readiness, total force readiness and to maintain operational access of Oceana-based forces.