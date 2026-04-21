Top Marine Corps Medical Officer Visits Blount Island to Assess Prepositioned Capabilities

Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, speaks with...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, speaks with Blount Island Command leaders during a brief on Marine Corps prepositioning programs April 22, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The Marine Corps’ senior medical advisor and health services director visited the command to gain ground-level insight into prepositioned medical capabilities supporting global operations. (Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the 24th Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, met with Blount Island Command leadership April 22 in Florida to assess how Navy-provided health services integrate with Marine Corps prepositioning programs and expeditionary logistics.



Valdes, who assumed the role in September 2025, is conducting a familiarization tour throughout the year. He visited Marine Corps Forces Central Command in Tampa before traveling to Jacksonville to better understand the production and sustainment of prepositioned medical supplies and equipment.



Marines depend on Navy medical personnel and capabilities to provide health services around the world.



Valdes met with leaders at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island alongside Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Alfredo A. Medina, a hospital corpsman and Valdes’s senior enlisted advisor, to discuss medical policy, personnel and logistics in the context of forward-positioned equipment and supplies.



He emphasized his role in integrating input from Marine expeditionary forces with medical planners and providers to ensure equipment and supply sets are properly tailored for nodes ashore and afloat.



“We want to make sure our folks have everything they need in the right place and the right time so we can take care of Marines and save lives,” Valdes said.



As the Marine Corps’ senior medical advisor and health services director, Valdes works closely with the commandant on medical, dental and health-related matters. He helps guide policy and care. An emergency physician by training, he previously commanded Naval Medical Forces Pacific and gained operational experience supporting forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.



After the command brief, Valdes observed Sailors conducting quality assurance along tables, racks and crates of medical materiel, including gauze, bandages, tourniquets, first-aid kits and surgical equipment.



U.S. Navy Lt. AnnaLee Grant, medical branch officer in charge, said increasing enterprise awareness of prepositioned medical materiel—including production cycles for maritime prepositioning ships—is critical to understanding requirements and maintaining accountability.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Owen Means of Calhoun, Georgia, explained the implementation of a new stock locator system as part of modernizing processes for accurate global tracking.



The tour concluded with a walkthrough of the USNS Red Cloud, a cargo ship operated by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command. Service members, civilians and contracted mariners described how forces deploy and link up with equipment already positioned forward.



“It’s important to understand what prepositioned equipment can and cannot do,” Valdes said after departing the large roll-on, roll-off vessel, noting that understanding those capabilities supports his role as an integrator across the force.



He is continuing to collect input to inform how medical logisticians are trained, how equipment is packaged and positioned, and how forward-deployed capabilities are sustained over time.



Valdes said visits like his stop at Blount Island provide ground-level insight that complements higher-level assessments, helping identify shortfalls and inform mitigation



“Everyone here is doing a great job that maybe doesn’t get the attention it deserves,” he said, standing near the slipway along the St. Johns River, which provides direct access to the Atlantic Ocean.



“It takes a lot of work to get that equipment forward and keep it ready.”