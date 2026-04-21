Sapper named USO Canine Volunteer of the Year

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Sapper, a therapy dog serving the Fort Bragg community, makes regular visits to the USO in the Soldier Support Center. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Bragg Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Sapper, a therapy dog serving the Fort Bragg community, makes regular visits to the...... read more read more

Therapy dog Sapper was named the USO Canine Volunteer of the Year on April 21, recognizing his service to Fort Bragg Soldiers and families in the form of visits, paw-shakes, hugs and cuddles.

Sapper and his handler Mike D’Arcy are daily visitors to the USO, located in the Soldier Support Center on Fort Bragg. They also visit schools, parks, libraries, hospice patients, and even participate in parades.

“This is humbling,” D’Arcy said. “This is a big thing for us to represent Fort Bragg and the Army. I take him where he goes, but this is all him, what he does for everybody.”

Although Sapper is a celebrity on Fort Bragg and in the local city of Fayetteville, what the 8-year-old Husky does is more than show up looking cool wearing sunglasses and maroon beret.

Diane Glutz, a veteran who now works for the Army, said Sapper shows there is a relationship between humans and dogs that can’t be broken.

“He gives joy … he gives comfort,” she said. “He can sense when something is wrong. Sapper is such a loving and patient dog.”

Glutz visits the USO often when she knows Sapper is there.

“To have him around to bring smiles … that is a great spirit he has,” Glutz said. “Everybody just loves him. He knows that, he knows he’s loved and he gives it back.”

Handler D’Arcy, a veteran who served with the 20th Engineer Brigade, says the USO is one of Sapper’s favorite places to visit, and he has a few favorite people, too.

In addition to Glutz, another of Sapper’s favorite people is Staff Sgt. Lazaro Llerena, who is currently assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade.

“I make time to come out here during my lunch time just to see him,” Llerena said while cuddling Sapper on his lap. “I come just for Sapper. The USO has other services, but having a working dog like Sapper is a nice stress relief.”

Sapper has been making visits around town since he was about a year old, D’Arcy said. Whether he is visiting with deploying paratroopers at Green Ramp or sneaking a bite of a Soldier’s lunch at the USO, Sapper is a valuable member of the Fort Bragg community.

Note: The USO Canine Volunteer of the Year Award is part of the USO Canine Program, which highlights the role dogs play in the military community addressing diverse mental, emotional and physical needs.

The five canine finalists were announced earlier this year. The public determined the winner through online voting and Sapper was named the winner in an announcement by dog whisperer Cesar Millan on the USO’s Facebook page April 21.